The Euro Value Applied To Pharmaceutical Prices Has Been Increased By 16.9%

On 19 December 2025, Presidential Decision No. 10702 amending the Decision on the Pricing of Medicinal Products for Human Use ("Decision"), which was originally put into force by the Council of Ministers' Decision dated 6 February 2017 and numbered 2017/9901, was published in the Official Gazette.

With this amendment, changes have been introduced regarding (i) profit margins applied to warehouse and pharmacy sales prices and (ii) the Euro exchange rate used in the pricing of medicinal products.

Amendment to Profit Margin Scales

The table set forth under Article 6/1 of the Decision has been amended, revising the warehouse profit and pharmacist profit rates applicable to different price brackets of the warehouse sales price. Accordingly:

For the portion up to TRY 383.43 (inclusive), warehouse profit is set at 8% and pharmacist profit at 28%;

For the portion between TRY 383.43 and TRY 768.03 (inclusive), warehouse profit is 6% and pharmacist profit is 18%;

For the portion exceeding TRY 768.03, warehouse profit is 3% and pharmacist profit is 13%.

Increase in the Euro Value Used for Pricing

The amendment introduces Provisional Article 13 to the Decision, which regulates the Euro value to be used in the pricing of medicinal products for human use.

The value of 1 Euro in Turkish Lira to be used in the pricing of medicinal products is increased by 16.9% in December 2025, and the new periodic Euro value is determined as TRY 25.3346.

No additional Euro revaluation shall be made under Article 2/2 of the Pricing Decision until a new determination is made in February 2026.

Evaluation

With the introduction of Provisional Article 13, the fixed Euro value used in pricing has been updated for December 2025 and effectively locked in for 2026, postponing the next revaluation until February 2026.

While the 16.9% increase provides partial relief for marketing authorization holders facing rising production, import, and logistics costs, the continued application of a fixed exchange rate remains a structural challenge for the pharmaceutical sector. In this respect, it is noteworthy that, according to the latest exchange rate data published by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey on 19 December 2025, 1 Euro was trading at approximately TRY 49.5.

