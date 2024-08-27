Pharmaceuticals And Life Sciences Law In Türkiye Key Developments And Predictions - 2024

In Türkiye, a rapid rise in exchange rates and adverse economic developments have led to difficulties in sourcing certain life sciences products on the market...

In Türkiye, a rapid rise in exchange rates and adverse economic developments have led to difficulties in sourcing certain life sciences products on the market, and even caused some pharmaceutical companies to, either partially or fully, withdraw from the Turkish market, or to abandon the decision to introduce new products to the market. Moreover, news of counterfeit products related to the practices of product procurement from abroad have further increased concerns about the reliability of the available products on the market.

It can be said that the healthcare industry regulation in Türkiye, in particular licensing, registration systems, ethics, and compliance rules are in line with the standards of developed countries and EU legislation.

Last year, the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency (“Agency”), established under the Ministry of Health (“Ministry”), and the Social Security Institution (“SSI”) have started to take several additional measures to ensure the continuity of the supply of products to the market.

With this paper, we outline the most up-to-date issues in life sciences.

