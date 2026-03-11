Foreign Direct Investment In Türkiye: Focus On Market Entries

The Republic of Türkiye occupies a unique position in the global investment landscape, serving as a geographic and economic bridge between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

The Republic of Türkiye occupies a unique position in the global investment landscape, serving as a geographic and economic bridge between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. For foreign investors contemplating market entry, Türkiye offers a liberal foreign direct investment (“FDI”) framework grounded in principles of national treatment and freedom of investment. Notwithstanding this liberal framework, successful market entries into Türkiye by foreign investors require careful navigation of local legal requirements, sector-specific regulations, competition law clearances, and knowledge of distinctive Turkish business practices.

This article examines the legislative framework, market entry mechanisms, regulatory requirements, and transactional considerations that shape cross-border investment activity in Türkiye, providing practical guidance for foreign investors evaluating entry strategies.

I. The Legislative Framework and Fundamental Principles

A. Fundamental Principles of the FDI Regime

Türkiye's FDI regime rests upon Law No. 4875 on Foreign Direct Investments, enacted in 2003 as part of comprehensive economic reforms. Law No. 4875 establishes the definitional scope of foreign direct investment, encompassing business activities conducted by foreign investors through establishing companies, acquiring shares in existing companies, opening branches or liaison offices, and participating in joint ventures.

Türkiye's foreign direct investment framework operates according to four foundational principles:

1.The principle of equal treatment: Law No. 4875 guarantees foreign investors the same legal rights and obligations as Turkish nationals. This national treatment standard prohibits discrimination based on nationality in company formation, share acquisition, property ownership, and access to incentive programs.

Turkish investment regime permits;

100% foreign ownership in most sectors without requiring local partners or minimum Turkish shareholding, representing a substantial competitive advantage relative to jurisdictions maintaining foreign ownership caps or mandatory joint venture requirements. The equal treatment principle extends to dispute resolution, ensuring foreign investors access to Turkish courts and arbitration on the same basis as domestic parties.

100% foreign management, as the managers of a Turkish entity being solely foreign persons. That said, in terms of fully foreign-managed companies operating in Türkiye, (i) practical considerations may require additional local management support and (ii) Turkish banks' anti-money laundering regulations and know-your-customer requirements under Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency guidelines may impose additional requirements.

2.The principle of freedom to invest: There are no pre-approval requirements specifically required for foreign direct investment. Foreign investors may establish companies, acquire shares in existing Turkish entities, and open branches or liaison offices without obtaining prior governmental authorization. Privileged sectors including broadcasting, defence, education and aviation may impose limitations on foreign ownership percentages or require specific governmental approvals, which shall be identified prior to transaction planning.

3.The principle of freedom of transfer: Foreign investors may freely transfer abroad profits, dividends, proceeds from share sales or liquidation, compensation for expropriation, and payments arising from licensing or technical assistance agreements. These transfers are subject to standard tax withholding obligations and must comply with general anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regulations applicable to all cross-border payments.

4.The principle of protection against expropriation: The Turkish Constitution permits expropriation only for public interest purposes, subject to prior payment of compensation reflecting real value. Law No. 4875 reinforces these protections, guaranteeing that any expropriation of foreign investments must comply with due process requirements and provide prompt, adequate, and effective compensation calculated at fair market value.

B. Regulatory Approvals

Notwithstanding the generally liberal character of Türkiye's FDI regime, certain sector-specific restrictions and approval requirements merit careful attention during investment planning. These can be summarized as follows:

1.Sector Specific Approvals: Banking, insurance, capital markets, energy, telecommunications, mining, and certain other sectors require specific licenses or authorizations before commencing operations.

2.Merger Control: Competition law clearance requirements constitute a critical consideration for merger and acquisition transactions. Turkish Competition Law No. 4054 is modelled substantially on European Union competition law and requires notification and approval of transactions that result in a permanent change of control and exceed specified turnover thresholds. Under the recently revised framework, a merger or acquisition transaction is subject to notification to the Turkish Competition Authority where;

the aggregate Turkish turnover of the transaction parties exceeds TRY 3 billion, and the Turkish turnovers of at least two of the transaction parties each exceed TRY 1 billion, or

in the case of acquisitions, the Turkish turnover of the assets or activities subject to the transaction, or in merger transactions, the Turkish turnover of at least one of the transaction parties exceeds TRY 1 billion, and the worldwide turnover of at least one of the other transaction parties exceeds TRY 9 billion.

In case of transactions involving technology undertakings, TRY 1 billion threshold shall be applied as 250 million TRY with respect to the transaction party subject to the transfer in merger transactions where at least one of the transaction parties is an undertaking established in Türkiye and in transactions concerning the acquisition of such undertakings.

3.Governmental Notification Requirements: Foreign investors must also complete mandatory notifications regarding company establishment, share transfers, and capital increases. This notification-based system, administered through the Foreign Capital Information System operated by the Ministry of Industry and Technology, requires only post-investment reporting for statistical and monitoring purposes. Whilst these notifications do not prevent transaction closing, failure to comply may result in administrative penalties and complications in subsequent dealings with governmental authorities.

II. Legal Structures for Market Entry

Foreign investors entering the Turkish market have several structural options, each suited to different levels of commitment and operational objectives. The three primary mechanisms—company incorporation, branch offices, and liaison offices—offer distinct legal, operational, and strategic characteristics.

1.Full Legal Entity (Company) Incorporation Establishing a separate legal entity, represents the most comprehensive market entry option. This structure creates an independent Turkish legal entity, separate from the foreign parent company, which limits liability exposure to the entity's own assets and obligations. This option provides the greatest operational flexibility and is the preferred structure for sustained, full-scale operations and growth in the Turkish market.

Foreign investors establishing operations in Türkiye must select an appropriate legal entity structure, balancing considerations including minimum capital requirements, governance complexity, operational flexibility, tax efficiency, and future strategic options. Turkish law recognizes several entity types suitable for foreign investment, each presenting distinct characteristics and implications. Mainly “joint stock company” or “limited liability company”, (which are both limited liability companies in terms of shareholder liability with certain distinctions) are considered in practice. Selection between joint stock company and limited liability company structures requires evaluating several factors:

Joint Stock Company : Foreign investors pursuing substantial investments requiring significant capital deployment and local operations, typically select “joint stock” company structures. The enhanced flexibility, favourable tax treatment, and facilitation of future strategic transactions justify the additional administrative requirements. Share transfer mechanics favour joint stock companies for investors anticipating future merger and acquisition activity or eventual exit through sale.

: Foreign investors pursuing substantial investments requiring significant capital deployment and local operations, typically select “joint stock” company structures. The enhanced flexibility, favourable tax treatment, and facilitation of future strategic transactions justify the additional administrative requirements. Share transfer mechanics favour joint stock companies for investors anticipating future merger and acquisition activity or eventual exit through sale. Limited Liability Company: Smaller investments or direct subsidiaries of global entities more commonly employ “limited liability company” structures, benefiting from reduced complexity and lower capital requirements. Governance complexity and administrative burden favour limited liability companies for investors prioritizing operational simplicity.

2.Branch Office: A branch office operates as an extension of the foreign parent company rather than as a separate legal entity. Branch offices are suited for situations where investors wish to conduct direct commercial operations without establishing a separate legal entity and test the market before committing to full-scale investment through incorporation.

3.Liaison Office: Liaison offices are usually established for a limited period of time prior to initiating any commercial activities and to test the market. Liaison offices are initially granted permits for a limited term of maximum 3 years typically, and the permit is solely for the scope of activities declared in their application. Liaison offices serve preparatory and auxiliary functions only and are strictly prohibited from engaging in commercial activities or generating revenue in Türkiye.

III. Strategic Market Entry Planning

Having selected an appropriate legal structure (as outlined in Section II), foreign investors must determine their strategic market entry approach. The principal strategies comprise greenfield investment, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures, each presenting distinct advantages, risks, and regulatory implications depending on investment timeline, risk tolerance, capital availability, and sector characteristics:

A. Greenfield Investments

Greenfield investments involve establishing a new legal entity in Türkiye, providing complete operational control and enabling investors to build operations according to their specifications without inheriting legacy issues. This approach suits investors pursuing long-term strategic market presence.

The greenfield approach offers several advantages for investors to exercise complete control over business model, operational procedures, corporate governance, and organizational culture from inception. The entity structure can be optimized for the specific business activity, ownership structure, and future growth plans.

Greenfield investments require careful planning from the onset, especially in terms of company incorporation, obtaining necessary permits and licenses, recruiting personnel, and building customer relationships, depending on the type of business. Accordingly, careful consideration of market entry timelines and pre-planning of local requirements is essential.

B.Mergers and Acquisitions

Acquisition of existing Turkish companies provides accelerated market access, immediate revenue generation, and the ability to leverage established customer relationships, operational infrastructure, and in regulated sectors direct access to existing licenses and permits.

Direct acquisition offers distinct advantages: As the market entry occurs rapidly, immediate access to established operations, customer base, revenue streams, and market position is achieved. Existing licenses, permits, and regulatory approvals transfer with the acquisition, avoiding potentially lengthy licensing processes.

That said, mergers and acquisitions require careful management as to legacy liabilities including undisclosed obligations, contingent liabilities, tax exposures, and litigation risks which may materialize post-closing. Compliance issues including regulatory violations, employment law non-compliance, or intellectual property deficiencies may require remediation.

Comprehensive due diligence constitutes the primary risk mitigation mechanism in acquisition transactions. Due diligence scope and methodology must be tailored to the specific transaction, target company, and sector, balancing thoroughness against practical constraints including seller cooperation, time limitations, and cost considerations.

Transaction documentation must provide contractual protections addressing risks identified during due diligence and allocating risk appropriately between buyer and seller. Share purchase agreements should include comprehensive representations and warranties, covering corporate organization, title to shares, financial condition, assets, contracts, employment matters, compliance, and litigation.

C.Joint Ventures

Joint venture structures enable foreign investors to partner with Turkish or international companies, sharing investment risk, accessing local market knowledge and relationships, and in regulated sectors leveraging partners' existing licenses or expertise. Whilst Turkish law permits 100% foreign ownership in most sectors without requiring local partners, strategic or practical considerations may favour joint venture arrangements.

Joint ventures prove particularly valuable in regulated sectors where local partners possess necessary licenses, regulatory relationships, or technical expertise. Turkish law recognizes two principal joint venture structures:

Equity joint ventures established through a special purpose vehicle company represent the most common approach. The joint venture partners establish a new Turkish company, typically structured as a joint stock company or limited liability company, with shareholdings, governance rights, and economic interests defined in the articles of association and a shareholders agreement.

established through a special purpose vehicle company represent the most common approach. The joint venture partners establish a new Turkish company, typically structured as a joint stock company or limited liability company, with shareholdings, governance rights, and economic interests defined in the articles of association and a shareholders agreement. Contractual joint ventures, established solely through a joint venture agreement without creating a separate legal entity, are less common in Turkish practice compared to equity joint ventures. This structure appears primarily in specific tender processes, particularly in the construction sector, where temporary cooperation for a defined project suits the parties' objectives.

Turkish corporate law permits substantial contractual freedom in shareholders agreements, provided terms comply with mandatory statutory provisions. Essential provisions typically address; board composition, day-to-day governance, reserved matters requiring enhanced approval thresholds (such as business plans, significant capital expenditures), information and reporting rights, financial governance including dividend policies and funding obligations, and exit mechanisms through pre-emption rights, drag-along and tag-along provisions, and put/call options.

IV. Sector Specific Considerations

The regulatory landscape differs substantially across industries, ranging from consumer protection compliance for retail businesses to comprehensive licensing regimes for regulated sectors. Understanding these requirements during the planning phase enables proper timeline and budget allocation. Foreign investors should consider the following industry-specific requirements during market entry planning:

1. Consumer-Facing Businesses

Retail and consumer-facing market entries require extensive legal work during the launch phase. Turkish consumer protection law imposes detailed regulations governing consumer rights, advertising standards, promotional activities. Various additional rules also apply in terms of e-commerce operations.

Product and service sales to consumers also require establishing comprehensive sales and after-sales service infrastructure. Consumer-related obligations including warranty service, product recalls, and complaint handling must be planned and implemented in accordance with Turkish consumer protection law. Certain product categories are subject to regulatory requirements mandating minimum after-sales service coverage. For example, automotive sector regulations require establishing at least 20 after-sales service locations distributed across seven different geographical regions of Türkiye.

Retail operations must also comply with the Law on Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 (“KVKK”), as detailed in the technology section below, particularly regarding customer data processing, consent mechanisms, and data controller registration requirements.

2.Technology and Digital Platform Requirements

Digital platforms and e-commerce operations must comply with specific regulations governing website disclosures, distance selling, and electronic communications, in addition to standard Turkish consumer law requirements. For instance;

Electronic commerce platform obligations under the E-Commerce and Consumer Protection regulations,

Social media platform regulations requiring local representation for platforms with significant Turkish users,

Digital service tax obligations for digital advertising, content streaming, and online marketplace activities,

Cybersecurity requirements for critical infrastructure providers,

Local requirements as to handling of intellectual property.

In terms of data protection requirements, whilst KVKK shares structural similarities with the GDPR, foreign investors should note that there are implementation differences in explicit consent requirements, data localisation considerations, and regulatory notification obligations that require careful compliance planning, especially for data-driven businesses.

3. Manufacturing and Industrial Operations

Manufacturing facilities must obtain zoning approvals, environmental permits, and occupational health and safety certifications before commencing operations. The specific permits required depend on the type of manufacturing activity, with chemical production, food processing, and heavy industry facing particularly stringent environmental impact assessment and emissions control requirements.

Workforce management requires advance planning, particularly regarding work permits for foreign personnel, compliance with occupational health and safety regulations, and collective labour agreement considerations in certain sectors. Access to government incentive programmes (including organised industrial zones, free zones, and technology development zones) requires coordination with relevant authorities and may involve commitments regarding employment levels, export ratios, or technology transfer.

4.Highly Regulated Sectors

Regulated sectors including energy, mining, banking, financial technologies, payment services, and telecommunications demand particularly careful market entry planning;

Specific licenses or authorizations are usually sought for incorporation or investments into regulated sectors;

The target entity might be obligated to satisfy minimum capital requirements, technical capability standards, and fit and proper criteria for shareholders and managers.

Early regulatory scoping with specialized local counsel is essential to identify licensing requirements, timelines, and compliance obligations. In some cases, regulatory requirements may make acquisition of an existing licensed entity more practical than applying for new licenses.

V. Conclusion

Successful market entry and investment in Türkiye requires careful navigation of local legal requirements, regulatory frameworks, and business practices that may differ from other jurisdictions. Early engagement with qualified Turkish legal, tax, and financial advisors, ideally at the same time with the transaction planning, enables proper structuring, identification of risks and opportunities, and localization of processes and documentation.

Proper structuring from the outset, including selection of appropriate entity type, capitalization levels that satisfy both operational requirements and workforce deployment thresholds, governance mechanisms suited to the investment structure and objectives, and well-drafted shareholder arrangements, provides the foundation for successful operations and future strategic flexibility.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.