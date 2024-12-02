Turkey Investment Visa (Visa)

Turkey Investment Visa: Fast Track to Citizenship & Benefits

Are you are looking to expand your business horizons and also seek a new residency option, the Turkey Investor Visa could be the gateway to achieving your goals. This visa program provides foreign investors & business people with the right to work and reside in a rapidly growing economy, as well as opening the door to Turkish citizenship. Here is everything you need to know about the Turkey Investment Visa in 2024.

What is the Turkey Investment Visa?

The Turkey Investment Visa is part of the Turkish Citizenship by Investment Program, which was launched in 2016 to attract foreign capital and stimulate the country's economy. Through this program, investors and their families gain the right to work and reside by making qualified investments in the country, and those who meet other requirements can apply for Turkish citizenship.

Types of Turkey Business Visas

1. Short-Term Investor Visa

This visa is usually granted temporarily to foreign investors who establish a new company until they employ at least 5 local employees. It is suitable for investors who will carry on business in Turkey for a period of one year or less for seasonal or project-based work.

2. Long-Term Investor Visa

This visa is usually designed for foreign investors who will be doing business in Turkey for more than one year. To be eligible for a long-term investor visa, you must have a valid investor visa and have been working in Turkey for at least 6-8 years.

3. Independent Investor Visa

This visa allows individual investors who are self-employed or wish to start their own business in Turkey. It is granted to foreign entrepreneurs or freelancers who wish to establish their own company or practice.

4. Turquoise Card

The Turquoise Card is a special work visa designed for highly skilled workers, such as professionals in IT, engineering, medicine, and science. The turquoise card allows foreign nationals to work and live in Turkey with various privileges, including the ability to bring family members and apply for Turkish citizenship after 5 years.

Why Choose the Turkey Investor Visa?

Turkey's strategic location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, combined with its robust economy and rich cultural heritage, makes it a top destination for global investors. Key benefits of Turkey Investor Visa include:

Favorable Investment Climate : Low taxes and government incentives make Turkey attractive for investors.

: Low taxes and government incentives make Turkey attractive for investors. Access to a Growing Economy : Turkey's economy is growing, providing many opportunities for foreign workers in various sectors, including technology, healthcare, tourism, and manufacturing.

: Turkey's economy is growing, providing many opportunities for foreign workers in various sectors, including technology, healthcare, tourism, and manufacturing. Right of Residence: The Investor Visa grants its holder the right to reside in Turkey as well as the right to work.

The Investor Visa grants its holder the right to reside in Turkey as well as the right to work. Family Inclusivity : Spouses and dependent children under 18 years of age obtain residence permit.

: Spouses and dependent children under 18 years of age obtain residence permit. Easy Extension: Investor Visa holders can easily extend their visas as long as they continue their investments in Turkey

Investor Visa holders can easily extend their visas as long as they continue their investments in Turkey Path to Citizenship: Investor Visa holders can apply for Turkish citizenship if they reside in Turkey for 5 years without interruption.

Investment Options for the Turkey Investor Visa

To qualify for a Türkiye Investor Visa, applicants must either establish a new business or acquire shares in an existing company that satisfies the following requirements:

Set-up a company that meets the following criteria:

Establish a capital company in the form of JSC or LLC (other forms are not valid)

or (other forms are not valid) The paid-in capital of the company must be at least 500 Thousand TRL .

. The capital amount of the foreign shareholder of the company must be at least 500 Thousand TRL .

. The foreign partner's share in the company capital must be at least 20% .

. Foreign investors who will apply for an Investor Visa must employ at least 5 local workers.

Buy shares of a company that meets following single criteria:

The capital amount of the foreign shareholder of the company must be at least 100 Thousand USD.

self

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.