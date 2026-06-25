The Turkish Government has taken serious steps in attracting addiction more foreign investment into the country by introducing an unprecedented legislative milestone. The Law Numbered 7582, published in the Official Gazette dated June 4, 2026, and numbered 33270, has fundamentally revised the core taxation regulatory framework for international investors. The 20-Year Tax Exemption in Turkey for Foreign-Sourced Income has been introduced by the Turkish Government. It should be carefully reviewed by all foreign entrepreneurs.

This landmark amendment creates a twenty-year income tax exemption for foreign-sourced income earned by real persons who relocate to the country under specific residency criteria. Navigating the cross-border compliance, residency definitions, and international asset restructuring required to secure this benefit demands elite legal strategy. If you are preparing to restructure your global wealth or relocate your operations under Law 7582, consulting a specialized turkey tax lawyer is essential to safeguard your compliance and maximize your fiscal advantages. This article will evaluate the scope, implementation, and potential impact of this historic amendment.

Introduction

The Turkish Government has taken serious steps in attracting more foreign investment into the country. Recently, a landmark legislative change has been accepted by the Parliament. In this context, the core taxation regulatory framework has been revised. The Law Numbered 7582 was published in the Official Gazette dated June 4, 2026 and numbered 33270. The available article will evaluate the scope and potential impact of the said amendment. The said Official Gazette paper is available here

Overview

Article 4 of the Law 7582 stipulates the addition of the following article to the Law No. 193 after Repeated Article 20/C:

“Tax exemption for income and earnings derived from abroad”

Repeated Article 20/D – Income and earnings derived outside Türkiye by real persons who are deemed to be resident in Türkiye shall be exempt from income tax for a period of twenty years, provided that such persons did not have a domicile or tax liability in Türkiye during the last three calendar years preceding the date on which they are deemed to be resident in Türkiye.

It should be outlined at the outset that this provision introduces a special income tax exemption regime for real persons who can be regarded as tax residents in Türkiye. Under the proposed rule, real persons who are deemed to be resident in Türkiye may benefit from a twenty-year income tax exemption for income and earnings derived outside Türkiye, provided that they did not have a domicile or tax liability in Türkiye during the three calendar years preceding their Turkish tax residency.

How can a foreigner be a tax resident here?

Article 4 of the Law No. 193 on Income Tax regulates the meaning of settlement in Turkey. Under Article 4, the following persons shall be deemed to be settled in Türkiye:

Those whose domicile is located in Türkiye [İkametgahı Türkiye’de bulunanlar]. Domicile refers to the places specified in Article 19 and the following articles of the Civil Code.

is located in Türkiye [İkametgahı Türkiye’de bulunanlar]. Domicile refers to the places specified in Article 19 and the following articles of the Civil Code. Those who reside in Türkiye continuously for more than six months within one calendar year. Temporary absences shall not interrupt the period of residence in Türkiye.

A Wide Scope of the 20-Year Tax Exemption in Turkey for Foreign-Sourced Income

Under new revision, the fact that real persons falling within the scope of the first paragraph had previously been subject to tax liability in Türkiye due to rental income from immovable property, income from movable capital, or capital gains derived in Türkiye before falling within the scope of this article shall not prevent them from benefiting from this exemption.

What Qualifies as “Foreign-Sourced Income” in Practice?

While the proposed rule broadly exempts “income and earnings derived outside Türkiye”, foreign entrepreneurs must understand exactly which revenue streams qualify. For eligible individuals deemed to be resident in Türkiye, this 20-year exemption typically covers:

Global Dividends and Capital Gains: Profits acquired from shares in international corporations, offshore investments, or the sale of overseas financial assets. *

Overseas Rental Income: Revenues generated from commercial or residential real estate properties located entirely outside of the Turkish territory.

Remote Work and Consulting Fees: Earnings derived from professional services, software development, or digital consulting provided strictly to foreign clients or entities abroad, provided the income is generated outside of Turkey.

The Implementation of the 20-Year Tax Exemption in Turkey for Foreign-Sourced Income

There are three main benefits within the context of the 20-Year Tax Exemption in Turkey for Foreign-Sourced Income :

No annual income tax return [beyanname verilmez in Turkish] shall be filed for the income and earnings falling within the scope of the first paragraph.

Where an annual tax return is filed due to other income, such income and earnings shall not be included in the return.

Expenses and costs relating to income and earnings falling within the scope of the exemption shall not be taken into account in determining taxable income and earnings.

What is really important is that Taxes paid in foreign countries in relation to income and earnings falling within the scope of this exemption shall not be deducted from the income tax assessed in Türkiye.

One needs to bear in mind that the said amendment is particularly important because it does not merely provide a temporary or limited tax advantage. Rather, it establishes a long-term exemption mechanism for individuals who become tax residents in Türkiye, provided that they did not have a domicile or tax liability in Türkiye during the three calendar years preceding their Turkish tax residency. It becomes clear that the new revision can play a vital role upon strengthening Turkey’s position as an attractive jurisdiction for internationally mobile individuals seeking a favorable tax haven together with residence, investment and business opportunities.

A Strategic Haven for Digital Nomads and High-Net-Worth Individuals

One needs to bear in mind that the said amendment does not merely provide a temporary or limited tax advantage; it establishes a long-term, 20-year exemption mechanism for individuals who become tax residents in Türkiye.

When combined with Turkey’s recent introduction of the Digital Nomad Visa, this legislative change strategically positions the country as a premium global destination. It effectively competes with, and in many ways surpasses, traditional hubs like Portugal or Dubai. For internationally mobile individuals, tech entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth investors, Turkey now offers a highly favorable tax haven integrated with unparalleled residence, investment, and business opportunities.

You can also read our previous article on this topic, titled Custom Duties in Turkey

The Strict 3-Year Rule and the Risk of Tax Loss Penalties

Despite the massive financial advantages, the implementation of this exemption should be assessed carefully on a case-by-case basis. The law strictly requires that the individual did not have a domicile or tax liability in Türkiye during the three calendar years preceding their Turkish tax residency.

If foreign investors claim this 20-year income tax exemption but a subsequent audit determines that the 3-year absence or income source conditions were not legally met, the consequences are severe. The taxes not accrued will be treated directly as a tax loss , triggering heavy financial penalties and compounding interest.

The determination of Turkish tax residency, the precise scope of foreign-sourced income, and the non-creditability of foreign taxes paid abroad are highly complex regulatory matters. Accordingly, foreign investors and professionals who intend to relocate and benefit from the 20-Year Tax Exemption in Turkey must obtain professional, tailor-made legal and tax advisory services before restructuring their income or establishing domestic residency.

Conclusion

The introduction of the 20-Year Tax Exemption in Türkiye for Foreign-Sourced Income marks a significant development for Turkey’s long term tax policy. By exempting foreign-sourced income and earnings of qualifying real persons from income tax for a period of twenty years, the new regime is expected to produce a very remarkable direct investment incentive for foreign entrepreneurs, professionals and high-net-worth individuals considering relocation to Türkiye.

However, taking into account that the new rule newly enters into force, the implementation of this exemption should be assessed carefully on a case-by-case basis. The determination of Turkish tax residency, the scope of foreign-sourced income, the treatment of prior tax liability in Türkiye, the non-deductibility of related expenses and costs, and the non-creditability of foreign taxes paid abroad are all critical points that require detailed legal and tax analysis. Moreover, if it is later determined that the conditions for the exemption were not met, the taxes not accrued may be treated as tax loss.

Accordingly, it necessarily follows that foreign investors who intend to benefit from the 20-Year Tax Exemption in Turkey should obtain professional and to-the-point legal advice before relocating, restructuring their income, or making long-term investment decisions.