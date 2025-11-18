Recent Developments In Healthcare Services

Legislative work in the field of healthcare services has gained momentum in the past few days. In this context, the Regulation on Licensing of Healthcare Services was published in the Official Gazette on 11 November 2025, followed by the Regulation on Promotion and Information Activities in Healthcare Services and the Regulation on Obesity Units and Obesity Surgery Implementation Units on 12 November 2025, all of which entered into force on their respective publication dates.

These regulations demonstrate that the Ministry of Health ("Ministry") is redefining its approach to the delivery and promotion of healthcare services, as well as to the regulation of obesity-specific specialty practices.

Regulation on Licensing of Healthcare Services

Regulation on Licensing of Healthcare Services dated 11 November 2025 ("Licensing Regulation") establishes a comprehensive framework for the planned, balanced and sustainable delivery of healthcare services by restructuring the licensing system required for private healthcare institutions to operate.

The Licensing Regulation is built on the principle that the supply of private healthcare services must be be directed by strategic planning under the Ministry's supervision, ensuring an even distribution of investments nationwide and the improvement of service quality.

A regulation with the same title and containing similar provisions had previously been published on 30 November 2012, but was repealed on 20 February 2014. With the new regulation, the system under which licences are granted through an auction procedure has been reinstated, introducing significant new rules and processes. Accordingly, the licensing system is being reintroduced as a prerequisite for private sector entities to provide healthcare services. From now on, entities and entrepreneurs wishing to open a private hospital or to add new specialties or beds to existing facilities will be required to obtain a licence in line with the Ministry's planning. However, obtaining a licence alone does not grant the right to open or operate a private healthcare institution. Relevant entities must also obtain a separate permit or operating authorisation in the areas for which they have obtained a licence.

The key innovations in this context are as follows:

Licences to be granted through auction: The Ministry will determine, through an annual planning announcement, which services will be subject to licensing; and auctions will be announced at least 10 business days in advance.

The Ministry will determine, through an annual planning announcement, which services will be subject to licensing; and auctions will be announced at least 10 business days in advance. Participation conditions: Only natural persons or private legal entities that meet the criteria specified in the Regulation on Private Hospitals, the Regulation on Private Healthcare Institutions Providing Outpatient Diagnosis and Treatment, and other legislation applicable to other types of private healthcare institutions may participate in the auctions.

Only natural persons or private legal entities that meet the criteria specified in the Regulation on Private Hospitals, the Regulation on Private Healthcare Institutions Providing Outpatient Diagnosis and Treatment, and other legislation applicable to other types of private healthcare institutions may participate in the auctions. Licence term and non-transferability: Licences will be granted for a fixed term, on a non-transferable and non-combineable basis. The licence alone will not grant the right to operate, and a separate permit or activity authorisation will be required under the relevant legislation.

Licences will be granted for a fixed term, on a non-transferable and non-combineable basis. The licence alone will not grant the right to operate, and a separate permit or activity authorisation will be required under the relevant legislation. Regional planning and incentives: Incentivization of investments and distribution of healthcare facilities in a balanced way, particularly in Anatolian provinces, will be prioritised. The Ministry may issue incentive-based licences for specific regions or service areas.

Incentivization of investments and distribution of healthcare facilities in a balanced way, particularly in Anatolian provinces, will be prioritised. The Ministry may issue incentive-based licences for specific regions or service areas. Integrated and transparent planning: Licensing processes will be planned in an integrated manner, taking into account physical capacity, human resources and technological infrastructure; and processes will be conducted centrally, in a controllable and transparent manner.

Regulation on Promotion and Information Activities in Healthcare Services

The Regulation on Promotion and Information Activities in Healthcare Services ("Promotion Regulation") sets out the principles, supervision mechanisms, and sanctions applicable to promotional and informational activities in healthcare services. The Regulation clarifies a number of issues and introduces new standards for healthcare institutions and healthcare professionals (doctors, dentists, pharmacists, nurses, etc.) with a view to protecting patient safety, patient rights and public health. The relevant provisions also hold significance in the context of healthcare tourism.

The key innovations in this context are as follows:

Rules for social media and digital platforms : Healthcare institutions and healthcare professionals may create accounts on social media, digital platforms, and search engines solely for informational purposes. They may not share paid, sponsored, or promoted content. Both implicit and explicit advertising are prohibited. However, sponsored promotions may be carried out during the course of the first month following the opening of a healthcare institution, provided that the Promotion Regulation provisions are complied with.

: Healthcare institutions and healthcare professionals may create accounts on social media, digital platforms, and search engines solely for informational purposes. They may not share paid, sponsored, or promoted content. Both implicit and explicit advertising are prohibited. However, sponsored promotions may be carried out during the course of the first month following the opening of a healthcare institution, provided that the Promotion Regulation provisions are complied with. Prohibition on patient satisfaction and referral: Expressions of gratitude or satisfaction by patients or their relatives may not be used for advertising purposes in written, visual, or digital media. Promotional or informational content may not include direct or indirect elements that direct patients to a particular healthcare institution or healthcare professional. Similarly, directing inpiduals to specific persons or institutions on the basis of services such as check-ups, screenings, or consultations is prohibited.

Expressions of gratitude or satisfaction by patients or their relatives may not be used for advertising purposes in written, visual, or digital media. Promotional or informational content may not include direct or indirect elements that direct patients to a particular healthcare institution or healthcare professional. Similarly, directing inpiduals to specific persons or institutions on the basis of services such as check-ups, screenings, or consultations is prohibited. Use of visual materials and photographs: Misleading images or visuals that are edited, enhanced, or technologically altered may not be used in promotions. Before-and-after images must be taken under identical technical conditions and must be dated. The use of patient images requires explicit consent, and all processes must comply with the Patient Rights Regulation. Visual posts must be closed to user engagement, and images of patients during medical interventions may not be shared.

Misleading images or visuals that are edited, enhanced, or technologically altered may not be used in promotions. Before-and-after images must be taken under identical technical conditions and must be dated. The use of patient images requires explicit consent, and all processes must comply with the Patient Rights Regulation. Visual posts must be closed to user engagement, and images of patients during medical interventions may not be shared. Restrictions on marketing activities and communication: Promotional or informational activities may not be conducted via telephone, SMS, e-mail, or social media tools without the inpidual's knowledge and consent. Healthcare services may not be promoted through incentives such as raffles, gifts, or campaigns, and no such promotional or informational activity may be performed. Promotional activities may not include information on prices, discounts, campaigns, or promotions.

Promotional or informational activities may not be conducted via telephone, SMS, e-mail, or social media tools without the inpidual's knowledge and consent. Healthcare services may not be promoted through incentives such as raffles, gifts, or campaigns, and no such promotional or informational activity may be performed. Promotional activities may not include information on prices, discounts, campaigns, or promotions. Use of titles and scientific methods: Healthcare professionals may only use titles they are legally entitled to; false or misleading titles cannot be used. Promotional content shall not include references to methods that are not scientifically or clinically proven, not considered an established medical practice, or not defined as a medical procedure by the Ministry.

Healthcare professionals may only use titles they are legally entitled to; false or misleading titles cannot be used. Promotional content shall not include references to methods that are not scientifically or clinically proven, not considered an established medical practice, or not defined as a medical procedure by the Ministry. International healthcare tourism regulations: Promotions targeting international health tourism may be conducted on platforms specifically aimed at foreign audiences, in languages other than Turkish, and in sponsored formats. Promotions directed at inpiduals residing in Türkiye are prohibited. Health tourism institutions are required to use the "HealthTürkiye" logo in their promotional materials.

Promotions targeting international health tourism may be conducted on platforms specifically aimed at foreign audiences, in languages other than Turkish, and in sponsored formats. Promotions directed at inpiduals residing in Türkiye are prohibited. Health tourism institutions are required to use the "HealthTürkiye" logo in their promotional materials. Establishment of a commission: A Provincial Commission for the Evaluation of Promotional and Informational Activities in Healthcare Services will be established in each province. Promotional activities will be monitored by the Provincial Health Directorates, and administrative sanctions will be imposed as per Law No. 3359 for any violations identified.

Regulation on Obesity Units and Obesity Surgery Implementation Units

The Regulation on Obesity Units and Obesity Surgery Implementation Units ("Obesity Regulation") sets out the planning, classification, and supervision of healthcare services relating to obesity treatment and surgery, as well as the physical conditions, minimum equipment, staffing, and technical standards of healthcare institutions providing such services.

The Regulation aims to strengthen non-surgical treatment programmes, enhance patient safety, and monitor clinical success indicators. The Regulation applies to obesity units and obesity surgery implementation units within public, university, and private healthcare institutions, as well as the personnel working in these units.

The key innovations introduced under this framework are as follows:

Reorganisation of obesity centres: The Obesity Regulation pides the existing obesity centres into two categories: obesity units and obesity surgery implementation units. Obesity units focus on lifestyle modification, nutrition programmes, and behavioural therapy, where non-surgical treatment programmes are implemented. Obesity surgery implementation units, on the other hand, will operate as multidisciplinary units in which surgical interventions for advanced cases are planned and monitored.

The Obesity Regulation pides the existing obesity centres into two categories: obesity units and obesity surgery implementation units. Obesity units focus on lifestyle modification, nutrition programmes, and behavioural therapy, where non-surgical treatment programmes are implemented. Obesity surgery implementation units, on the other hand, will operate as multidisciplinary units in which surgical interventions for advanced cases are planned and monitored. Mandatory non-surgical treatment pathway: Implementation of lifestyle modification, dietary regulations, and medical treatments have been made mandatory in all healthcare units. Surgical intervention may only be performed on patients who meet the required clinical criteria.

Implementation of lifestyle modification, dietary regulations, and medical treatments have been made mandatory in all healthcare units. Surgical intervention may only be performed on patients who meet the required clinical criteria. Multidisciplinary team requirement: Each obesity unit shall have a team consisting of at least one physician, dietitian, psychologist, physiotherapist and nurse. Surgical implementation units shall also have a surgeon certified in obesity surgery and an anaesthesiologist. All treatment processes shall be monitored via an electronic system.

Each obesity unit shall have a team consisting of at least one physician, dietitian, psychologist, physiotherapist and nurse. Surgical implementation units shall also have a surgeon certified in obesity surgery and an anaesthesiologist. All treatment processes shall be monitored via an electronic system. Physical conditions and equipment: Units must meet specified minimum requirements regarding space, equipment, and facilities. Surgical implementation units must also have advanced infrastructure including intensive care, endoscopy, and operating theatre capabilities.

Units must meet specified minimum requirements regarding space, equipment, and facilities. Surgical implementation units must also have advanced infrastructure including intensive care, endoscopy, and operating theatre capabilities. Obesity surgery certification: Obesity surgery procedures may only be performed by general surgeons or paediatric surgeons authorised as bariatric surgeons by the Ministry. To obtain such certification, surgeons must document their participation in at least 15 bariatric surgery cases and complete the Ministry-mandated training programme.

Obesity surgery procedures may only be performed by general surgeons or paediatric surgeons authorised as bariatric surgeons by the Ministry. To obtain such certification, surgeons must document their participation in at least 15 bariatric surgery cases and complete the Ministry-mandated training programme. Performance evaluation and inspection system: Under the new regulation, not only the physical conditions of the centres but also the effectiveness, safety and sustainable clinical success of the treatment provided will be monitored. Obesity units and surgical implementation units will be regularly inspected according to predefined criteria. Administrative sanctions will be imposed on private centres where violations are identified, and in public institutions disciplinary proceedings will be initiated if deficiencies persist after two warnings. In cases of persistent inadequacy, licences may be suspended or revoked.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.