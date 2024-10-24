Updated Online Immigration Appointment System For Foreign Nationals In Türkiye

The Presidency of Migration Management has completed the development of the online "Appointment System" allowing foreign nationals in Türkiye to manage their appointment procedures more securely and efficiently.

The Presidency of Migration Management has provided the following information on the new system:

Foreign nationals can now make appointments for all transactions they need to conduct at the Provincial Immigration Administration.

A new profile structure has been created for the online "Appointment System." Foreign nationals can access this system using their e-Government credentials or by registering directly within the system. With this new system, users can create appointments without repeatedly entering their information, track their upcoming appointments, and view their past appointments.

The new online "Appointment System" is now accessible at here.

Foreigners in Türkiye with Residence Permit, International Protection, Temporary Protection, Stateless and Work Permit will be able to make appointments for their procedures at Provincial Directorates of Migration Management.

Appointments can be made as below:

Foreign nationals with an e-Government password can log in through the e-Government tab to make their appointment transactions.

The e-Government password can be obtained from PTT.

Foreign nationals without an e-Government password can request an appointment by registering through the "Register" tab.

Detailed information about who can use the appointment system and how to make appointments is available at here and here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.