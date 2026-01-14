ARTICLE
14 January 2026

The Application Period Of The Exceptions As To Calculation Of Foreign Exchange Losses Has Been Extended Until 1 January 2027

MA
Moroglu Arseven

Contributor

Moroglu Arseven logo
“Moroglu Arseven is a full-service law firm, with broadly demonstrated expertise and experience in all aspects of business law. Established in 2000, the firm combines a new generation of experienced international business lawyers, who hold academic, judicial and practical experience in all aspects of private law.”
Explore Firm Details
The Communiqué Amending the Communiqué on the Procedures and Principles Regarding the Application of Article 376 of the Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102 ("TCC") ("Amendment Communiqué")...
Turkey Finance and Banking
C. Hazal Baydar, LL.M. and Sena Bulut
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
C. Hazal Baydar, LL.M.’s articles from Moroglu Arseven are most popular:
  • in Turkey
Moroglu Arseven are most popular:
  • within International Law topic(s)

The Communiqué Amending the Communiqué on the Procedures and Principles Regarding the Application of Article 376 of the Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102 ("TCC") ("Amendment Communiqué") was published in the Official Gazette dated 10 December 2025 and numbered 33103, and entered into force on the same date.

Prior to the Amendment Communiqué, pursuant to Provisional Article 1 of the Communiqué on the Procedures and Principles Regarding the Application of Article 376 of the TCC ("Communiqué"), certain exceptions were provided for the calculations to be made until 1 January 2026 with respect to capital loss or insolvency under Article 376 of the TCC. In this context, it was stipulated that (i) all foreign exchange losses arising from foreign currency denominated liabilities that have not yet been fulfilled and (ii) half of the total amount of expenses arising from leases, depreciation, and personnel expenses accrued in 2020 and 2021 could be disregarded in such calculations.

With the Amendment Communiqué, the application period of the exceptions set forth under Provisional Article 1 of the Communiqué has been extended until 1 January 2027.

The full text of the Amendment Communiqué can be reached via this link. (Only available in Turkish)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of C. Hazal Baydar, LL.M.
C. Hazal Baydar, LL.M.
Photo of Sena Bulut
Sena Bulut
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More