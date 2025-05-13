Extension Of The Capital Markets Board Measures Regarding The Equity Markets

Pursuant to the Capital Markets Board's ("CMB") Decision dated 18 April 2025 and numbered 24/733, the durations set forth in Decision No. 18/574, as announced in the CMB's bulletin dated 23 March 2025 and numbered 2025/181 and initially envisaged to be valid until 25 April 2025, have been extended.

Accordingly, the implementation of the following measures and applications will continue under the same conditions until the end of the trading session on 30 May 2025:

The short selling in Borsa Istanbul A.Ş. equity markets is prohibited, The share buybacks by publicly held companies are simplified, and

Flexible minimum margin maintenance (equity) ratio will be applied for ongoing margin trades.

Footnote

1 You may access our bulletin on details of short selling ban, easing regulations on share buy-back processes and flexibility in equity ratio requirements for margin trading in capital market transactions through the following link: https://www.kolcuoglu.av.tr/Uploads/Publication/capital-markets-boards-new-decision-on-certain-measures-regarding-equity-markets.pdf

