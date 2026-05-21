VERBIS Registration Deadline Set To 5 June For Data Controllers Newly Subject To The Requirement Based On 2025 Accounts

The Turkish Personal Data Protection Board has extended the VERBIS registration deadline to 5 June 2026 for corporate taxpayers whose 2025 balance sheet totals exceeded statutory thresholds. Data controllers meeting specific financial criteria based on their primary activities must complete registration within this timeframe or face administrative penalties under Turkish data protection law.

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With Decision No. 2026/1026 dated 13 May 2026, the Turkish Personal Data Protection Board extended the deadline for registration with the Data Controllers’ Registry (VERBIS) until 5 June 2026 for corporate taxpayers acting as data controllers whose obligation to register arose because their 2025 annual balance sheet totals exceeded the applicable thresholds.

Under the Regulation on the Data Controllers’ Registry, data controllers must complete their registration procedures within 30 days of becoming subject to the requirement. The Board clarified that, for data controllers becoming subject based on their 2025 annual balance sheet totals, this 30-day period starts from 30 April 2026, being the final submission date for the 2025 corporate tax return. As this period would otherwise expire on 30 May 2026, which is a public holiday in Türkiye, the deadline has been extended until 5 June 2026.

Accordingly, the above deadline applies to data controllers exceeding the following thresholds based on their 2025 annual balance sheet totals:

Data controllers established in Türkiye whose primary activity does not involve the processing of sensitive personal data and whose 2025 annual balance sheet total is TRY 100 million (approx. EUR 1,890,000) or more;

Data controllers established in Türkiye whose primary activity involves the processing of sensitive personal data and whose 2025 annual balance sheet total is TRY 10 million (approx. EUR 189,000) or more.

Failure to fulfil this registration obligation within the prescribed timeframe may result in administrative fines under Article 18 of Turkish Law No. 6698 on the Protection of Personal Data. Data controllers concerned are therefore advised to complete the necessary preparations without delay.

This extension applies only to the VERBIS registration obligation. Data controllers remain responsible for complying with their other obligations under the Law.

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