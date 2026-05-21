Two-Minute Recap Data Protection Law Matters In Türkiye

The legislation was subsequently published in the Official Gazette dated 1 May 2026 and numbered 33240.

Gen Temizer is a leading independent Turkish law firm located in Istanbul's financial centre. The Firm has an excellent track record of handling cross-border matters for clients and covers the full bandwidth of most complex transactions and litigation with its cross-departmental, multi-disciplinary and diverse team of over 30 lawyers. The Firm is deeply rooted in the local market with over 80 years of combined experience of the name partners while providing the highest global standards of legal services.

Article Insights

Ebru Temizer’s articles from Gen Temizer are most popular: in Turkey Gen Temizer are most popular: within International Law and Wealth Management topic(s)

Turkish Parliament Approves New Child Protection Rules for Social Media and Gaming Platforms

On 22 April 2026, the Turkish Parliament approved a new legislative package introducing additional obligations for social media providers and online gaming platforms aimed at strengthening child protection measures in digital services, including restrictions targeting social media access for children under the age of 15. The legislation was subsequently published in the Official Gazette dated 1 May 2026 and numbered 33240.

The new framework introduces age verification requirements, parental control tools, childspecific services, and measures targeting misleading advertisements directed at children. It also establishes new compliance obligations for gaming platforms, including age-rating requirements, removal of inappropriate content, and mandatory parental approval mechanisms for certain paid transactions.Foreign-based gaming platforms exceeding 100,000 daily users in Türkiye will be required to appoint a local representative in Türkiye. Non-compliance may result in administrative fines, advertising restrictions, and bandwidth throttling measures. The new rules will enter into force six months after their official publication.

DPA and Gendarmerie Sign Cooperation Protocol on Personal Data Practices

On 16 May 2026, the Turkish Personal Data Protection Authority (“DPA”) announced that it had signed a cooperation and informationsharing protocol with the Turkish Gendarmerie General Command. The protocol aims to strengthen coordination between the two institutions regarding the lawful processing of personal data in areas falling within the Gendarmerie’s duties and authority.

According to the announcement, the cooperation framework will focus on increasing awareness among Gendarmerie personnel, providing training on personal data practices, promoting consistent implementation standards, and facilitating mutual exchange of knowledge and experience. The protocol also aims to establish active and effective coordination between the parties in relation to personal data processing activities carried out within the Gendarmerie’s operational scope.

The DPA announced the following data breach notifications in April:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.