Compliance Requirements Under Turkish Data Protection Law Processing Biometric Data

Biometric data, defined as unique identifiers like fingerprints, facial recognition, and iris scans, are categorized as special categories of personal data under the Turkish Data Protection Law ("TDPL") and are subject to additional safeguards.
memo aims to provide an overview of the compliance requirements for
biometric data processing under TDPL, highlighting the necessary
compliance measures and obligations for organizations operating in
Turkey.
