Compliance Requirements Under Turkish Data Protection Law Processing Biometric Data

I. Introduction

Biometric data, defined as unique identifiers like fingerprints, facial recognition, and iris scans, are categorized as special categories of personal data under the Turkish Data Protection Law ("TDPL") and are subject to additional safeguards. This memo aims to provide an overview of the compliance requirements for biometric data processing under TDPL, highlighting the necessary compliance measures and obligations for organizations operating in Turkey.

