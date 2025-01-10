Administrative Fine Amounts Under The Personal Data Protection Law No. 6698

“Moroglu Arseven is a full-service law firm, with broadly demonstrated expertise and experience in all aspects of business law. Established in 2000, the firm combines a new generation of experienced international business lawyers, who hold academic, judicial and practical experience in all aspects of private law.”
The administrative fine amounts, which are increased annually
pursuant to the provisions of Article 298 of the Tax Procedure Law
No. 213, were published on the official website of the Personal
Data Protection Authority on 3 January 2025 and will be applicable
for the year 2025.
We present below the administrative fine amounts for 2025,
alongside a comparison with the amounts for 2024:
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.