Administrative Fine Amounts Under The Personal Data Protection Law No. 6698

The administrative fine amounts, which are increased annually pursuant to the provisions of Article 298 of the Tax Procedure Law No. 213, were published on the official website of the Personal Data Protection Authority on 3 January 2025 and will be applicable for the year 2025.

We present below the administrative fine amounts for 2025, alongside a comparison with the amounts for 2024:

