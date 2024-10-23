ARTICLE
23 October 2024

EU Data Act

E
Egemenoglu Law Firm

Contributor

Egemenoglu Law Firm logo
Egemenoglu is one of the largest full-service law firms in Turkey, advising market-leading clients since 1968. Egemenoğlu who is proud to hold many national and international clients from different sectors, is appreciated by both his clients and the Turkish legal market with his fast, practical, rigorous and solution-oriented work in a wide range of fields of expertise. Egemenoğlu has been considered worthy of various rankings by the world’s most leading and esteemed rating institutions and legal guides. We have been ranked as Recognized in “Project and Finance” and “Mergers and Acquisitions” areas by IFLR 1000. We also take place among the top- tier law firms of Turkey at the rankings of Legal 500, at which world’s best law firms are regarded, in “Employment Law” and “Real Estate / Construction” areas. Also our firm is regarded as significant by Chambers& Partners in “Employment Law” area as well.
Explore Firm Details
In today's world, where digitalization is gaining significant pace, data sharing and management are of vital importance for all sectors.
European Union Privacy
Person photo placeholder
Authors

In today's world, where digitalization is gaining significant pace, data sharing and management are of vital importance for all sectors. In this context, the European Union has adopted the EU Data Act, which reshapes the regulations on data sharing. It aims to promote the wider use of data generated by digital devices and services while introducing new rules for a fair data economy.

In today's world, where digitalization is gaining significant pace, data sharing and management are of vital importance for all sectors. In this context, the European Union has adopted the EU Data Act, which reshapes the regulations on data sharing. It aims to promote the wider use of data generated by digital devices and services while introducing new rules for a fair data economy.

By making it easier for businesses and consumers to access the data they generate, the Data Act aims to promote competition and pave the way for innovative business models. In particular, new rights have been defined for data derived from technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) to prevent the monopolization of this data by big tech companies. The Act also allows the public sector to play an active role in data sharing.

The main innovations that will significantly concern companies and data owners are as follows:

  • Internet of Things (IoT) users are provided with the rights to access, use, and move the data they create with the provider using a connected product.
  • It is regulated that under certain circumstances, such as emergencies, public interest or public safety, public institutions may request access to private sector data. In such cases, private sector organizations will be obliged to share the necessary data.
  • Provisions are introduced to protect against unfair contractual terms on data access and use imposed on SMEs by larger companies.
  • Strict restrictions on third countries' requests for access to data within the EU are applied. Thus, it is aimed to protect non-personal data stored in the EU against unlawful access requests by foreign governments.

With these innovations brought by the Data Act, it is aimed to create the cornerstones of the EU's data-driven economy and to make the dynamics of the digital world more sustainable and fair.

Kaynakça/Resources

https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/ EN/TXT/PDF/ ?uri =OJ:L_202302854 &qid =1729174137832

https://digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu/en/factpages/data-act-explained

https://digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu/en/policies/data-act

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Egemenoğlu Law Firm
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More