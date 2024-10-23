BDO Denet Monthly Report

Tax
|ANNOUNCEMENT: TAX 2024-041 09/09/2024
|GLOBAL AND LOCAL MINIMUM CORPORATE INCOME TAX
WEBINAR
You can access the presentation of our webinar on 'Global and Local Minimum Corporate Income Tax' that we held on 06/08/2024 from the link below:
|BULLETIN: TAX 2024-060 16/09/2024
|AMENDMENTS HAVE BEEN MADE TO THE DECISION ON DISGUISED
PROFIT DISTRIBUTION THROUGH TRANSFER PRICING
With the Decree Annexed to the Presidential Decree numbered 8956 published in the Official Gazette dated 14/09/2024 and numbered 32662; some amendments have been made to the Decree on Disguised Profit Distribution through Transfer Pricing, which was put into effect with the Council of Ministers Decree dated 27/11/2007 and numbered 2007/12888. The amendments are summarised as follows:
|ANNOUNCEMENT: TAX 2024-042 26/09/2024
|COMPANIES OPERATING IN ISTANBUL FINANCIAL CENTRE WILL
BE ABLE BOOKKEEPING IN FOREIGN CURRENCY
General Communiqué No. 569 on Tax Procedure and Tax Procedure Law No. 569, which was introduced by the first paragraph of Article 7 of the Istanbul Finance Centre Law No. 7412, determining the procedures and principles regarding the books that the participants are obliged to keep and the documents to be issued can be kept and issued in foreign currency, has been published.
|BULLETIN: TAX 2024-061 27/09/2024
|COMMUNIQUÉ NO. 325 ON INCOME TAX EXEMPTION FOR
SOCIAL CONTENT PRODUCTION AND SERVICES PROVIDED OVER THE INTERNET
AND SIMILAR ELECTRONIC MEDIA HAS BEEN PUBLISHED
As it is known, with the repeated Article 20/B added to the Income Tax Law (Income Tax Law) No. 193 with Article 2 of the Law No. 7338, no books will be kept, invoices will not be issued and declarations will not be submitted for the earnings obtained from social content production and application development for mobile devices and the amount does not exceed 3.000.000 Turkish Liras for the year 2024.
With Communiqué No. 325;
In order to benefit from this exemption, an account must be opened in banks established in Turkey and all revenues related to these activities must be collected exclusively through this account.
|BULLETIN: TAX 2024-062 27/09/2024
|THE PROCEDURES AND PRINCIPLES REGARDING THE WAGE
EXEMPTION IN THE BENEFITS PROVIDED TO EMPLOYEES BY ISSUING SHARE
CERTIFICATES HAVE BEEN DETERMINED
One of the amendments made by Law No. 7524 published in the Official Gazette dated 02/08/2024 and numbered 32620 is the wage exemption granted to the benefits provided to the service personnel by issuing share certificates. The Ministry of Treasury and Finance is authorised to determine the procedures and principles regarding the implementation of the related amendment. The Ministry has used this authorisation with the Income Tax General Communiqué numbered 326 serial numbered (R.G. 27.09.2024 - 32675).
In our Bulletin, the explanations made in the Communiqué regarding the exemption application in question are included.
|BULLETIN: TAX 2024-063 03/10/2024
|COMMUNIQUÉ AMENDING THE GENERAL
COMMUNIQUÉ ON TAX PROCEDURE LAW (NO: 552) REGARDING THE
DEFINITION OF SUB-USER IN ORDER TO INCREASE THE USAGE IN THE
DIGITAL TAX OFFICE APPLICATION (NO: 567)
In the Official Gazette dated 25/09/2024, the Tax Procedure Law General Communiqué No. 567 amending the Tax Procedure Law General Communiqué No. 552 was published.
With the Communiqué; persons using the Digital Tax Office application, whose procedures and principles are regulated by the General Communiqué on Tax Procedure Law No. 552, can define their employees registered with the Social Security Institution as sub-users and enable them to use certain functions of the application on their behalf.
With the General Communiqué prepared in order to increase the use of the Digital Tax Office application, taxpayers can also authorise the professional members with whom they have signed an electronic declaration intermediation and responsibility agreement or a full certification agreement as sub-users in order to enable them to use certain functions of the application securely.
With this regulation, the users of the Digital Tax Office will be able to define and authorise the professional members with whom they have a valid Electronic Declaration Intermediation and Responsibility Agreement or an agreement regarding the certification of income or corporate tax returns and their annexes as sub-users to use certain functions of the System.
|BULLETIN: TAX 2024-064 03/10/2024
|PERSONS AND LEGAL ENTITIES AND UNINCORPORATED
ORGANISATIONS IN WHOSE NAME THE REGISTRATION IS MADE IN THE FIRST
ACQUISITION OF THE GOODS IN THE LIST NUMBERED (II) ATTACHED TO THE
SPECIAL CONSUMPTION TAX LAW, WHICH ARE SUBJECT TO REGISTRATION AND
REGISTRATION, THE GENERAL COMMUNIQUÉ ON THE AMENDMENT OF THE
TAX PROCEDURE LAW GENERAL COMMUNIQUÉ (NO. 456) ON THE
ACQUISITION OF AN ELECTRONIC NOTIFICATION ADDRESS IN THE ABSENCE OF
AN ELECTRONIC NOTIFICATION ADDRESS 456) ON THE AMENDMENT OF THE
COMMUNIQUÉ
In the Official Gazette dated 25/09/2024, the Tax Procedure Law General Communiqué numbered 568 amending the Tax Procedure Law General Communiqué numbered 456 was published.
With the establishment of the Electronic Notification system, it has been ensured that the notification procedures are carried out faster, more effectively and economically by using the opportunities offered by technology.
Corporate taxpayers and income taxpayers in terms of commercial, agricultural and professional earnings (except for farmers whose earnings are determined in simple procedure and farmers who are not subject to tax in real procedure) are obliged to use the electronic notification system.
With the regulations in the published Communiqué, with the General Communiqué prepared in order to benefit more from the opportunities provided by the electronic notification system, it has been made compulsory for real and legal person buyers to obtain an electronic notification address for the first acquisition of the goods included in the list (II) attached to the Special Consumption Tax Law No. 4760, which are subject to registration and registration.
|BULLETIN: TAX 2024-065 03/10/2024
|COMMUNIQUÉ ON THE AMENDMENT OF THE GENERAL
COMMUNIQUÉ OF THE TAX PROCEDURE LAW (NO: 483) CONTAINING THE
ISSUES RELATED TO THE NOTIFICATION OF THE TAXPAYERS EXEMPTED FROM
THE USE OF PAYMENT RECORDING DEVICES AND THE SALES MADE FROM E CASH
REGISTERS TO THE REVENUE ADMINISTRATION PRESIDENCY
In the Official Gazette dated 25/09/2024, the Tax Procedure Law General Communiqué numbered 566 amending the Tax Procedure Law General Communiqué numbered 483 was published.
With the aforementioned communiqué;
related regulations have been made.
The procedures and principles regarding the implementation will be determined by technical guidelines to be published on www.ynokc.gib.gov.tr.
|BULLETIN: TAX 2024-067 03/10/2024
|THE COMMUNIQUÉ ON COMPETITION AUTHORITY SHARE
PAYMENTS TO BE MADE BY JOINT STOCK AND LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANIES
HAS BEEN AMENDED
As it is known, pursuant to Article 39 of the Law No. 4054 on the Protection of Competition, among the revenues of the Competition Authority are the payments to be made at the rate of four thirteen thousandths of the capital of all newly established joint stock and limited liability companies and of the increased portion in case of capital increase.
In order to determine the details of the payments to be made to the Competition Authority, the 'Communiqué on the Payments to be made by Joint Stock and Limited Liability Companies in accordance with Law No. 4054' (Communiqué No: 2017/4) (Communiqué) dated 31/03/2017 was issued. The Communiqué regulates the payments to be made during incorporation and capital increase, payments in partnerships subject to the registered capital system, renunciation or incorrect deposit of four per ten thousand, notification obligation and their principles.
Some amendments were made to the Communiqué No: 2017/4 with the Communiqué (Communiqué No: 2024/2) Amending the Communiqué on the Payments to be made by Joint Stock and Limited Liability Companies Pursuant to Law No: 4054 (Communiqué No: 2017/4) (Amendment Communiqué), which was published in the Official Gazette dated 01/10/2024 and numbered 32679 and entered into force on the same day.
|BULLETIN: TAX 2024-068 03/10/2024
|COMMUNIQUÉ REGULATIONS REGARDING THE APPLICATION
OF CORPORATE TAX DEDUCTION ON SERVICES PROVIDED FROM TURKEY TO
ABROAD (GENERAL COMMUNIQUÉ ON CORPORATE TAX NO.23)
In the Official Gazette dated 28.09.2024 and numbered 32676, the 'Communiqué (Serial No: 23) Amending the General Communiqué on Corporate Tax (Serial No: 1)' was published and in this Circular, the amendments made in the section titled 'Services Provided from Turkey to Persons and Institutions Residing Abroad' with the Law No: 7491 are discussed.
In 2023, with the amendment made with the Law No. 7491, the exemption rate applied to the earnings obtained from the above-mentioned activities was increased from 50% to 80%, and the condition that all of the earnings must be transferred to Turkey until the date when the declaration for the year / accounting period in which the earnings are obtained must be submitted.
All of the earnings within the scope of the discount must be transferred to Turkey until the date of submission of the annual corporate tax return for the accounting period in which it is obtained. (There is no such requirement if the payment is received in Turkey).
In case a part of the income is transferred to Turkey, the exemption will not be utilised.
If the gain is transferred after the end of the accounting period, the exemption will not be utilised for the related gain in the following periods.
Exchange rate and maturity differences related to receivables arising from the activities within the scope of the discount will also be taken into consideration in determining the discount amount.
