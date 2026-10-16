The Deportation Process For Foreign Nationals In Turkey

This article examines the Turkish deportation process and the related but separate questions of administrative detention and entry restrictions. It considers statutory grounds, non-refoulement, notification, judicial challenge, removal-centre detention, constitutional safeguards and the preparation of an urgent legal file. The Constitutional Court decisions cited in the manuscript illustrate the importance of effective remedies and individual assessment.

Introduction

A deportation decision in Turkey requires immediate attention, but urgency should not obscure the first question: what, exactly, has been decided? Removal from the country, detention in a removal centre and a restriction on future entry are distinct measures. Each requires its own legal assessment. Challenging one does not necessarily resolve the others.

For a foreign national and their family, the immediate task is to obtain the decisions, establish when they were notified and preserve the opportunity for judicial review. A lawyer should then examine the statutory grounds, the evidence relied on and the consequences of return. This article explains the deportation process under Turkish law, including the seven-day challenge period, administrative detention and the safeguards developed by the Constitutional Court.

Who can issue a deportation decision in Turkey?

Under the Law on Foreigners and International Protection No. 6458, a deportation decision is issued by the governorate, either on its own initiative or following the migration authority’s instruction. It is an administrative act, not a criminal sentence. A police intervention, criminal investigation or residence-permit problem may lead to migration proceedings, but none should be confused with the written deportation decision itself.1

Article 54 identifies the relevant grounds. They include specified visa or residence violations, working without a work permit, use of false information or documents, unlawful entry or exit, and a threat to public order, public security or public health. Some grounds depend on precise conditions, including the length of an overstay or the outcome of protection procedures. Counsel should identify the particular subparagraph relied on rather than accept a general description such as “immigration violation”.2

Where public order is invoked, the useful questions are factual: what conduct is alleged, what evidence supports it, and how does it relate to this individual? Conversely, dismissal of a criminal investigation does not, without further analysis, dispose of every possible administrative ground. The criminal file and the migration file should be reviewed together, without treating them as interchangeable.

Non-refoulement and people who must not be deported

A statutory ground for deportation does not remove the protection against return to serious harm. Article 4 prohibits sending a person to a place where they would face torture or inhuman or degrading treatment, or where their life or freedom would be threatened for the specified protected reasons. Article 55 separately prevents deportation decisions in defined situations, even where Article 54 would otherwise apply.3

Those situations include serious indications of a risk of the death penalty or prohibited ill-treatment at the destination, travel made dangerous by serious illness, age or pregnancy, and life-threatening illness for which necessary treatment is unavailable in the proposed country of return. The statute also protects trafficking victims benefiting from support and victims of psychological, physical or sexual violence until treatment is completed. A diagnosis or allegation needs supporting evidence; a label alone does not establish every statutory condition.

The destination therefore matters as much as the proposed departure. Relevant evidence may include medical reports, records of threats or past harm and reliable information about the country concerned. Family relationships, a child’s welfare and dependency should also be documented where applicable. Marriage, parenthood, ownership of a home or an investment does not create a general exemption from immigration law, but neither should material family circumstances be omitted from the assessment.4

Notification and the seven-day deadline

Article 53 requires notification of the deportation decision, with its reasons, to the foreign national, their legal representative or lawyer. An unrepresented person must be informed of the decision’s consequences, the available remedies and the applicable time limits. Obtain the notice and service record, including any translation or interpretation record, at the outset. The date on which a relative first heard about the case is not necessarily the legally relevant notification date.5

The foreign national, their legal representative or lawyer has seven days from notification to bring an action before the competent administrative court. The issuing authority must also be informed that proceedings have been brought. Territorial jurisdiction normally follows the location of the authority that made the disputed act, subject to the applicable jurisdictional rules; it is not determined simply by where the person’s family or preferred lawyer lives.6

The safest practical approach is to seek legal advice on the day of notification. Preserve a filing receipt and proof that the authority was informed. Do not assume that telephone discussions, an informal request for help or waiting for an appointment protects the deadline. Where notification was defective, that issue should be raised with evidence, not used as a reason to postpone action.

Does an appeal stop deportation, and when will the court decide?

Subject to the foreign national’s consent, Article 53(3) prevents deportation during the statutory period for bringing the action and, where proceedings are brought in time, until those proceedings conclude. Protection therefore does not begin only after the case is filed. Counsel should nevertheless make the pending proceedings known to the authorities responsible for removal and retain confirmation of delivery.7

The court’s decision timetable needs careful explanation. Following the 2024 amendment, the file is ready for determination when the defence is submitted or the defence period expires. The statutory fifteen-day period runs from that point, or from completion of any necessary interlocutory steps or hearing. It is not a promise that the whole case will finish within fifteen days of filing. Whether to hold a hearing is for the court to decide.8

The administrative court’s decision is final under this special procedure. A successful challenge to removal does not itself confer a residence or work permit, and a pending deportation action does not automatically secure release from administrative detention. Those questions must be addressed separately.9

Voluntary departure is different from administrative detention

Article 56 generally provides a period of fifteen to thirty days to leave Turkey, stated in the deportation decision. The period is not available in the listed circumstances, which include a risk of absconding, breach of entry or exit rules, false documents and threats to public order, security or health. An exit-permission document is issued to those granted the departure period. The consequences for future entry must still be assessed separately.10

Exclusion from voluntary departure should not be described as an automatic route to detention in every case. Article 57(2), as amended, expressly provides for administrative detention or alternative obligations under Article 57/A for the specified categories. Depending on the circumstances, alternatives can include residence at a designated address, reporting, a financial guarantee or electronic monitoring. The statute limits alternative obligations to twenty-four months; that is not a twenty-four-month detention power.11

A request for a non-custodial measure is more useful when it explains how compliance can be secured. Evidence of an available address, family support, medical needs and a practical reporting arrangement can help counsel address the authority’s stated concern. An alternative measure, once imposed, must be taken seriously and complied with according to its terms.

Administrative detention: duration, review and release

Detention pending deportation is governed by Article 57. The initial period in a removal centre may not exceed six months. An extension of up to a further six months is permitted only where removal cannot be completed because the foreign national does not cooperate or does not provide correct information or documents concerning their country. The resulting twelve-month ceiling concerns this statutory detention regime. Administrative inconvenience alone is not the condition stated for an extension.12

These are maximum periods, not periods that the administration is automatically entitled to use. The governorate must review the continuing necessity of detention every month and earlier where needed. If detention is no longer necessary, it must end immediately, with alternative obligations imposed under Article 57/A. The 2019 amendment is important here: current Article 57(4) should not be replaced by older descriptions requiring a further ministerial approval before release.13

The detention decision, any extension and the results of the monthly assessments must be notified with reasons. A lawyer should request these records, establish the complete custody chronology and examine what steps have actually been taken towards removal. Repeating the original reason without addressing new information is not a substitute for a current assessment.14

How to challenge detention and protect access to counsel

The foreign national, legal representative or lawyer may challenge administrative detention before the competent criminal judgeship of peace (sulh ceza hâkimliği). This is separate from the administrative court action against deportation. The judge must decide within five days, and the decision is final under Article 57(6). The application does not itself suspend detention. A renewed application is possible where the conditions of detention have changed or ceased to exist.15

Removal-centre detention does not extinguish access to a lawyer. Article 59 provides access to legal representatives, lawyers, relatives, a notary and telephone facilities, as well as specified health services. A person unable to afford a lawyer should ask promptly about legal aid. Article 57(7) specifically addresses lawyer assistance for qualifying applicants challenging detention; assistance with other proceedings must be assessed under the applicable legal-aid rules.16

The lawfulness of detention and its conditions are also distinct issues. A challenge to the detention decision does not replace an urgent request for medical attention or action concerning harmful conditions. Record the dates, requests made, responses received and available medical evidence. Different complaints may require different remedies.17

Constitutional Court decisions relevant to deportation cases

K.S.: effective judicial protection before removal

In K.S., Application No. 2017/29420, 3 December 2020, the Constitutional Court’s First Section found a violation of the right to an effective remedy in connection with the prohibition of ill-treatment. The proceedings had not provided effective suspensive protection against removal under the framework applicable to the events. The decision explains why a remedy must be capable of protecting the individual before potentially irreversible harm occurs. It should be read alongside the later statutory framework, not treated as a substitute for the current wording of Article 53.18

Abdulkerim Hammud: a return form is not the whole consent inquiry

In Abdulkerim Hammud, Application No. 2019/24388, 2 May 2023, the Second Section examined return to Syria before the deportation action had concluded, purportedly on the basis of a voluntary-return form. It found violations involving the right to life, the prohibition of ill-treatment and an effective remedy. The official account emphasises the failure to demonstrate an adequately informed return despite an identified risk. A signed standard form is therefore not a safe substitute for examining the person’s understanding and the circumstances in which consent was obtained.19

K.N.: an effective remedy for unlawful detention

In K.N. Plenary, Application No. 2022/8989, 20 November 2025, published in the Official Gazette on 22 May 2026, No. 33261, the Court addressed conflicting approaches to the competent forum for compensation for allegedly unlawful administrative detention. It found that the resulting uncertainty had deprived the applicant of an effective compensation mechanism and identified a structural problem requiring legislative action. The judgment does not award compensation automatically to every former detainee. A proposed damages claim requires review of the proper forum, the evidence and any subsequent implementation of the pilot judgment.20

After rejection: constitutional applications and interim protection

An individual application to the Constitutional Court may remain available for an admissible constitutional complaint after the relevant ordinary remedies have been exhausted. It is not a further ordinary appeal. The general application period is thirty days, with its starting point determined by the exhaustion and knowledge rules applicable to the case. Counsel should not assume that a later informal communication restarts that period.21

A constitutional application does not automatically suspend removal. Where justified, counsel should make an express, evidenced request for an interim measure. Rule 73, amended in August 2025, addresses serious danger to fundamental rights, particularly life or physical or psychological integrity. The request should identify the threatened harm, its immediacy and the material supporting it. Filing an application and obtaining a protective order are different events.22

Entry bans require a separate legal assessment

An entry ban under Article 9 concerns future admission to Turkey. It is legally distinct from deportation and may involve a different issuing authority or separate notification. Counsel should obtain the ban decision, its duration, its legal basis and any related restriction record. A successful challenge to removal should not be assumed to erase every independent restriction.23

Do not apply the deportation case’s seven-day deadline indiscriminately to an independent entry-ban action. In the absence of a special period, Article 7 of Law No. 2577 provides the general sixty-day period for an administrative action. The correct starting date, jurisdiction and any permissible joinder must be checked for the actual decisions. Ordinary administrative litigation does not automatically suspend the ban; a stay requires the applicable statutory conditions. Separate decisions may require separate proceedings even when they arise from the same events.24

Choosing a deportation lawyer in Turkey

The first consultation should produce a clear allocation of responsibility: who will obtain the migration file, file the deportation action, notify the authority, challenge detention and assess any entry ban? Ask who will handle urgent developments and how communications will be translated. A foreign national needs a lawyer who can explain the difference between these tasks, not simply promise to “stop deportation”.

Send the available decision and notification pages immediately, together with passport and status documents, the removal centre’s name, custody dates and any medical or family evidence. If a document is missing, identify it rather than delay the entire consultation. Provide copies of any criminal decisions or pending protection applications and explain any approaching removal arrangements.

The written engagement should distinguish professional fees from court expenses, translation, notarisation and travel, and state whether detention review, entry-ban litigation or a constitutional application is included. Confirm the lawyer’s professional registration and who will actually conduct the work. No outcome should be guaranteed before the records and applicable grounds have been examined.

For relatives overseas, the immediate issue is how the detained person can give valid instructions and authorise representation. Article 59’s access to lawyers and notaries is relevant. Arrangements should be made with the responsible lawyer and removal centre; family contact alone should not be assumed to constitute authority to conduct litigation.25

Frequently asked questions

How quickly must I act after receiving a deportation decision?

Seek advice immediately. The special period for bringing the administrative court action is seven days from notification. The service record and the precise deadline should be checked rather than estimated from a telephone message.

Does filing the case mean I will be released from the removal centre?

No. The suspension of removal and the lawfulness of detention are separate questions. Detention must be addressed through its own review procedure and, where appropriate, a request for alternative obligations.

Can the authorities simply keep me for twelve months?

No. Six months is the initial ceiling, not a mandatory detention period. Up to six further months requires the specific non-cooperation or information-related condition in Article 57(3), and necessity must continue to be reviewed.

Will marriage, a child or owning property automatically stop deportation?

No general automatic exemption follows from those facts. Relevant family relationships, a child’s interests, health and return risks need to be documented and assessed under the applicable constitutional and statutory protections.

Should I sign a voluntary-return form to leave detention?

A decision to return must be informed and genuinely voluntary. Obtain an explanation in a language you understand and legal advice on its consequences. Do not treat a return form as a routine administrative step where you fear harm at the destination.

Can I still take action if the administrative court rejects my case?

An admissible constitutional complaint may remain possible, but it is not an ordinary appeal and it does not itself stop removal. Its time limit and any need for an urgent interim-measure request must be assessed immediately.

Does the seven-day deadline also govern a separate entry ban?

Not automatically. An independent entry-ban action ordinarily falls under the general administrative procedure unless a special rule applies. The issuing authority, notification, deadline and any request to suspend the ban require a separate assessment.

Can a lawyer guarantee cancellation of a deportation decision?

No responsible assessment can promise that result before the decision and evidence have been reviewed. Ask instead for the strongest available grounds, the immediate protective steps, the principal risks and a written explanation of the work covered by the fee.

Conclusion

A deportation file should be handled as a set of connected but separate legal problems. The challenge to removal protects against an unlawful departure. Detention review protects liberty. The return-risk assessment addresses possible irreversible harm, while entry-ban analysis concerns future access to the country. Effective representation depends on keeping those distinctions clear while acting on all urgent issues at the same time.

The starting point is a reliable record: the actual decisions, proof of notification, an accurate chronology and evidence specific to the person. Neither a general allegation of unfairness nor a generic petition can substitute for that work. The most useful legal advice identifies what can be challenged, before which authority, by when and on what evidence.

Bibliography

Legislation and Treaties

Administrative Judicial Procedure Law No. 2577. https://gib.gov.tr/mevzuat/kanun/452.

Constitution of the Republic of Türkiye.

Constitutional Court Rules, as amended in Official Gazette No. 32977, 5 August 2025. https://anayasa.gov.tr/tr/mevzuat/ictuzuk/.

Law No. 6216 on the Establishment and Rules of Procedure of the Constitutional Court.

Law No. 6458 on Foreigners and International Protection. https://cdn.tbmm.gov.tr/KKBSPublicFile/D24/Y2/T1/KanunMetni/3b3cee0d-dae5-4b98-80dc-9f3c62607e58.html.

Law No. 7196. https://cdn.tbmm.gov.tr/KKBSPublicFile/D27/Y3/T2/KanunMetni/d42be15f-d391-4a50-b728-5d5c5c87d037.html.

Law No. 7533. https://cdn.tbmm.gov.tr/KKBSPublicFile/D28/Y2/KanunMetni/fe59ab83-154c-417b-921c-ff549ce2768b.htm.

Judicial Decisions

Constitutional Court, Abdulkerim Hammud, Second Section, Application No. 2019/24388, 2 May 2023; official press summary, 13 September 2023, BB 50/23. https://anayasa.gov.tr/tr/haberler/bireysel-basvuru-basin-duyurulari/geri-gonderme-isleminde-gonulluluk-olmamasi-nedeniyle-yasam-ve-etkili-basvuru-haklari-ile-kotu-muamele-yasaginin-ihlal-edilmesi/.

Constitutional Court, K.N. Plenary, Application No. 2022/8989, 20 November 2025, particularly paragraphs 42-45 and 54-57; Official Gazette, 22 May 2026, No. 33261. https://eski--kararlarbilgibankasi.anayasa.gov.tr/BB/2022/8989.

Constitutional Court, K.S., First Section, Application No. 2017/29420, 3 December 2020; official press summary, 6 January 2021, BB 1/21. https://anayasa.gov.tr/tr/haberler/bireysel-basvuru-basin-duyurulari/sinir-disi-etme-kararina-karsi-acilan-davanin-sureci-durdurmamasi-nedeniyle-etkili-basvuru-hakkinin-ihlal-edilmesi.

Institutional and Official Materials

Constitutional Court. Frequently Asked Questions, question 2.15. https://anayasa.gov.tr/tr/iletisim/sikca-sorulan-sorular/.

Constitutional Court. Individual Application Admissibility Guidance, time limits. https://anayasa.gov.tr/tr/bireysel-basvuru/bireysel-basvuru-kabul-edilebilirlik-kriterlerine-ait-emsal-kararlar/sure-asimi.

Presidency of Migration Management. “Sınır Dışı Etme”. https://www.goc.gov.tr/sinir-disi-etme.

Footnotes

1 Law No. 6458, Articles 52 and 53(1). Official enacted text, read with subsequent amendments cited below. TBMM statutory text.

2 Law No. 6458, Article 54; Law No. 7196, Article 76, amending Article 54(1)(h). See also the Presidency of Migration Management’s official overview of deportation grounds. Law No. 6458; 2019 amendment; Official guidance.

3 Law No. 6458, Articles 4 and 55(1). The assessment under Article 55 must be individual: Article 55(2). Official statutory text.

4 Constitution of the Republic of Türkiye, Articles 13, 17, 20 and 41; Law No. 6458, Articles 4 and 55. Family-life and child-related arguments require assessment on the individual facts. Constitution; Law No. 6458.

5 Law No. 6458, Article 53(2). Official statutory text.

6 Law No. 6458, Article 53(3), as replaced by Law No. 7533, Article 36; Administrative Judicial Procedure Law No. 2577, Article 32. Current procedural amendment; Jurisdiction rule.

7 Law No. 6458, Article 53(3), final sentence, as replaced by Law No. 7533, Article 36. Law No. 7196, Article 75, had previously removed the former exceptions to suspensive protection. 2024 text; 2019 amendment.

8 Law No. 7533, Article 36, replacing Law No. 6458, Article 53(3); Article 38 adds the relevant transitional provision. The special procedure also addresses failed service at the claimant’s stated address. Official amending legislation.

9 Law No. 6458, Article 53(3), as amended, and Article 57(6). The removal challenge and detention review are separate statutory remedies. Removal proceedings; Detention review.

10 Law No. 6458, Article 56, and Article 9 on entry restrictions; Article 9 was amended by Law No. 7196, Article 71. Departure and entry provisions; Article 9 amendment.

11 Law No. 7196, Articles 77 and 78, replacing Article 57(2) and inserting Article 57/A into Law No. 6458; particularly Article 57/A(1)-(3). Official amended provisions.

12 Law No. 6458, Article 57(3). The six-month extension depends on the specific reasons stated in that provision. Official statutory text.

13 Law No. 7196, Article 77, replacing Law No. 6458, Article 57(4). The amended provision requires immediate termination where necessity no longer exists. Current statutory wording.

14 Law No. 6458, Article 57(5), read with Article 57(4) as amended by Law No. 7196, Article 77. Notification duties; Necessity review.

15 Law No. 6458, Article 57(6). A petition submitted to the administration must be forwarded immediately to the competent judgeship. Official detention-review procedure.

16 Law No. 6458, Articles 57(7) and 59(1)(a)-(c); Law No. 2577, Article 31, concerning the applicable procedural rules, including legal aid. Access and assistance provisions; Administrative-court procedure.

17 Constitution, Articles 17, 19 and 40. See also K.N. Plenary, Application No. 2022/8989, 20 November 2025, paragraphs 42-45 and 51, distinguishing the relevant remedial questions. Constitution; Official judgment.

18 Constitutional Court, K.S., First Section, Application No. 2017/29420, 3 December 2020; official press summary, 6 January 2021, BB 1/21. Official court summary.

19 Constitutional Court, Abdulkerim Hammud, Second Section, Application No. 2019/24388, 2 May 2023; official press summary, 13 September 2023, BB 50/23. Official court summary.

20 Constitutional Court, K.N. Plenary, Application No. 2022/8989, 20 November 2025, particularly paragraphs 42-45 and 54-57; Official Gazette, 22 May 2026, No. 33261. Official judgment.

21 Law No. 6216, Article 47(5), and Constitutional Court Rules, Article 64; the Court’s official admissibility guidance on time limits. Official time-limit guidance.

22 Constitutional Court Rules, Article 73, as amended in Official Gazette No. 32977, 5 August 2025; Constitutional Court, Frequently Asked Questions, question 2.15. Current Rules; Official guidance on suspensive effect.

23 Law No. 6458, Article 9, as amended by Law No. 7196, Article 71. Entry-ban provisions; Relevant amendments.

24 Law No. 2577, Articles 5, 7, 27 and 32. Article 53(3) of Law No. 6458 is the special rule for challenging a deportation decision, not a universal deadline for all immigration measures. Official procedural text; Special deportation procedure.

25 Law No. 6458, Article 59(1)(b); Law No. 2577, Article 31, on representation and applicable procedural requirements. Access to lawyer and notary; Representation rules.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.