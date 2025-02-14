Administrative Files Under The Law On Electronic Commerce Have Been Updated For The Year 2025

The Communiqué on Administrative Fines to be Imposed in 2025 Pursuant to Article 12 of the Law No. 6563 on the Regulation of Electronic Commerce ("Communiqué") was published in the Official Gazette dated December 27, 2024, and numbered 32765.

The Communiqué includes the arrangements made for the redetermination of the administrative fines regulated in Article 12 of the Law on the Regulation of Electronic Commerce dated 23/10/2014 and numbered 6563, which were increased by 43.93% (forty-three comma ninety-three), as determined by the revaluation rate for the year 2024 in the General Communiqué on Tax Procedure Law published in the Official Gazette dated 27/11/2024 and numbered 32735.

Pursuant to Article 12 of the Law No. 6563, the amounts of administrative fines to be imposed for the period between 01/01/2025 and 31/12/2025 have been redetermined in the relevant Communiqué as follows:

The minimum and maximum limits of the fine specified in subparagraph (a) of the first paragraph are 2,279 – 11,403 TRY.

The minimum and maximum limits of the fine specified in subparagraph (b) of the first paragraph are 2,279 – 22,807 TRY.

The minimum and maximum limits of the fine specified in subparagraph (c) of the first paragraph are 4,561 – 34,210 TRY.

The minimum and maximum limits of the fine specified in subparagraph (ç) of the first paragraph are 22,807 – 228,071 TRY.

The minimum and maximum limits of the fine specified in subparagraph (d) of the first paragraph are 22,807 – 228,071 TRY.

The minimum and maximum limits of the fine specified in subparagraph (e) of the first paragraph are 114,035 – 570,178 TRY.

The minimum and maximum limits of the fine in subparagraph (f) of the first paragraph are 114,035 – 570,178 TRY.

The minimum and maximum limits of the fine specified in subparagraph (g) of the first paragraph are 22,807 – 228,071 TRY.

The fine specified in subparagraph (ğ) of the first paragraph is 22,807 TRY.

The fine specified in subparagraph (h) of the first paragraph is 1,140,357 TRY.

The fine specified in subparagraph (ı) of the first paragraph is 22,807 TRY.

The fine specified in subparagraph (j) of the first paragraph is 684,214 TRY.

The fine specified in subparagraph (l) of the first paragraph is at least 228,071 TRY.

The fine specified in subparagraph (m) of the first paragraph is 22,807 TRY.

The fine specified in subparagraph (o) of the first paragraph is 22,807,147 TRY.

The fine specified in subparagraph (ö) of the first paragraph is 2,280,714 TRY.

The fine specified in subparagraph (p) of the first paragraph is 2,280,714 TRY.

The fine specified in subparagraph (s) of the first paragraph is 570,178 TRY.

The fine specified in subparagraph (ş) of the first paragraph is 45,614,295 TRY.

The fines specified in the third paragraph are determined as 22,807,147 TRY, 45,614,295 TRY, and 91,228,591 TRY, respectively.

The fine specified in the sixth paragraph is determined as 1,140,357,390 TRY.

The Communiqué entered into force on 01/01/2025.