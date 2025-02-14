ARTICLE
14 February 2025

Administrative Files Under The Law On Electronic Commerce Have Been Updated For The Year 2025

MA
Moroglu Arseven

Contributor

Moroglu Arseven logo
“Moroglu Arseven is a full-service law firm, with broadly demonstrated expertise and experience in all aspects of business law. Established in 2000, the firm combines a new generation of experienced international business lawyers, who hold academic, judicial and practical experience in all aspects of private law.”
Explore Firm Details
The Communiqué on Administrative Fines to be Imposed in 2025 Pursuant to Article 12 of the Law No. 6563 on the Regulation of Electronic Commerce...
Turkey Government, Public Sector
Burcu Güray and Nilsu Narinç
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Communiqué on Administrative Fines to be Imposed in 2025 Pursuant to Article 12 of the Law No. 6563 on the Regulation of Electronic Commerce ("Communiqué") was published in the Official Gazette dated December 27, 2024, and numbered 32765.

The Communiqué includes the arrangements made for the redetermination of the administrative fines regulated in Article 12 of the Law on the Regulation of Electronic Commerce dated 23/10/2014 and numbered 6563, which were increased by 43.93% (forty-three comma ninety-three), as determined by the revaluation rate for the year 2024 in the General Communiqué on Tax Procedure Law published in the Official Gazette dated 27/11/2024 and numbered 32735.

Pursuant to Article 12 of the Law No. 6563, the amounts of administrative fines to be imposed for the period between 01/01/2025 and 31/12/2025 have been redetermined in the relevant Communiqué as follows:

  • The minimum and maximum limits of the fine specified in subparagraph (a) of the first paragraph are 2,279 – 11,403 TRY.
  • The minimum and maximum limits of the fine specified in subparagraph (b) of the first paragraph are 2,279 – 22,807 TRY.
  • The minimum and maximum limits of the fine specified in subparagraph (c) of the first paragraph are 4,561 – 34,210 TRY.
  • The minimum and maximum limits of the fine specified in subparagraph (ç) of the first paragraph are 22,807 – 228,071 TRY.
  • The minimum and maximum limits of the fine specified in subparagraph (d) of the first paragraph are 22,807 – 228,071 TRY.
  • The minimum and maximum limits of the fine specified in subparagraph (e) of the first paragraph are 114,035 – 570,178 TRY.
  • The minimum and maximum limits of the fine in subparagraph (f) of the first paragraph are 114,035 – 570,178 TRY.
  • The minimum and maximum limits of the fine specified in subparagraph (g) of the first paragraph are 22,807 – 228,071 TRY.
  • The fine specified in subparagraph (ğ) of the first paragraph is 22,807 TRY.
  • The fine specified in subparagraph (h) of the first paragraph is 1,140,357 TRY.
  • The fine specified in subparagraph (ı) of the first paragraph is 22,807 TRY.
  • The fine specified in subparagraph (j) of the first paragraph is 684,214 TRY.
  • The fine specified in subparagraph (l) of the first paragraph is at least 228,071 TRY.
  • The fine specified in subparagraph (m) of the first paragraph is 22,807 TRY.
  • The fine specified in subparagraph (o) of the first paragraph is 22,807,147 TRY.
  • The fine specified in subparagraph (ö) of the first paragraph is 2,280,714 TRY.
  • The fine specified in subparagraph (p) of the first paragraph is 2,280,714 TRY.
  • The fine specified in subparagraph (s) of the first paragraph is 570,178 TRY.
  • The fine specified in subparagraph (ş) of the first paragraph is 45,614,295 TRY.
  • The fines specified in the third paragraph are determined as 22,807,147 TRY, 45,614,295 TRY, and 91,228,591 TRY, respectively.
  • The fine specified in the sixth paragraph is determined as 1,140,357,390 TRY.

The Communiqué entered into force on 01/01/2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Burcu Güray
Burcu Güray
Photo of Nilsu Narinç
Nilsu Narinç
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More