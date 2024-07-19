ARTICLE
19 July 2024

Türkiye Is Now Obliged To Fulfill The Conditions Outlined In The EU Directive No. 2019/2144 On Type Approvals

The Amendment Regulation to the Regulation (EU) 2019/2144 on type-approval requirements for motor vehicles and their trailers, and systems, components and separate technical units...
European Union Compliance
The Amendment Regulation to the Regulation (EU) 2019/2144 on type-approval requirements for motor vehicles and their trailers, and systems, components and separate technical units intended for such vehicles, as regards their general safety and the protection of vehicle occupants and vulnerable road users ("Amendment Regulation") was published in the Official Gazette dated 27 April 2024 and numbered 32529, and the amendments introduced by the Amendment Regulation entered into force as of 27 April 2024, the date of publication.

The Amendment Regulation now mandates compliance with the EU directive for vehicles in Türkiye. The Regulation (EU) No. 2019/2144 applies to vehicles categorized as M, N, and O, defined in the Regulation (EU) 2018/858, as well as to systems, components, and separate technical units designed and manufactured for such vehicles. Before the publication of this Amendment Regulation, Türkiye is not expected to comply with the conditions outlined in these regulations.

Upon the publication of the Amendment Regulation, Türkiye will be required to adhere to the following rules:

  1. Implementation date for new type of vehicle, component or separate technical unit is 6/7/2022.
  2. The application date for the newly manufactured vehicle, component and separate technical unit for the existing M1 and N1 vehicle category is 7/7/2024.
  3. The implementation date for the newly manufactured vehicle, component and separate technical unit for the vehicle category M2, M3, N2, N3, N3, O3 and O4 with type approval is 1/1/2025.

You can access the Amendment Regulation from this link (only available in Turkish).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

