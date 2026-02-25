ARTICLE
25 February 2026

European Commission – Notification To Meta Of Possible Interim Measures Regarding Exclusion Of Third-Party AI Assistants From Whatsapp

N
Nazali

Contributor

Nazali logo
“Nazali is a law firm founded by Ersin Nazali, providing a wide range of legal services (consultancy and litigation in all areas of law) to its national and international clients, through its trustworthy and experienced legal team. There are thirteen partners, forty lawyers, four sworn financial advisors and ten certified public accountants working for Nazali. Our philosophy is quality in delivery, timely response and business minded approach.“
Explore Firm Details
The European Commission ("Commission") has sent a Statement of Objections to Meta, setting out its preliminary view that the company may have breached EU...
European Union Antitrust/Competition Law
Nazali Attorneys
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Nazali Attorneys’s articles from Nazali are most popular:
  • in Turkey
Nazali are most popular:
  • within Compliance and Accounting and Audit topic(s)

The European Commission (“Commission”) has sent a Statement of Objections to Meta, setting out its preliminary view that the company may have breached EU competition rules by excluding third-party artificial intelligence (“AI”) assistants from accessing and interacting with users on WhatsApp. The Commission considers that this conduct risks preventing competitors from entering or expanding in the rapidly growing market for general-purpose AI assistants.

The Commission preliminarily considers that Meta may hold a dominant position in the EEA market for consumer communication applications, particularly through WhatsApp, and may be abusing this position by denying access to competing businesses. WhatsApp is viewed as a critical gateway enabling AI assistants to reach consumers. Due to the risk of serious and irreparable harm to competition —including higher barriers to entry and the potential marginalisation of smaller competitors— the Commission is considering imposing interim measures pending the outcome of the investigation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
Nazali Attorneys
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More