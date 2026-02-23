Competition & Trade Quarterly – Fourth Edition, 2025
HB
Herguner Bilgen Ucer Attorney Partnership
More
Hergüner Bilgen Üçer is one of Türkiye’s largest, full-service independent corporate law firms representing major corporations and clientele, and international financial institutions and agencies. Hergüner not only provides expert legal counsel to clients, but also serves as a trusted advisor and provides premium legal advice within a commercial context.
The latest issue of the Competition & Trade Quarterly, prepared by the Hergüner Competition & Trade team and highlighting the latest sector developments, is now live!
Turkey
Antitrust/Competition Law
The latest issue of the Competition & Trade Quarterly,
prepared by the Hergüner Competition & Trade team and
highlighting the latest sector developments, is now live!
In this publication, we present important legal and regulatory
developments in the areas of competition law and international
trade, accompanied by our team's assessments.
We hope you enjoy this bulletin, and please visit our website
for the full issue:
https://herguner.av.tr/en/competition-trade-quarterly-fourth-edition-2025/
