7 July 2025

José Carlos Soares Machado On The List Of Conflict Mediators Of The Directorate-General For Justice Policy

For the first time, SRS Legal now has one of its partners on this Official List.
José Carlos Soares Machado - a professional with extensive experience in national and international negotiation and mediation processes - was recently added to the Official List of Mediators of the Ministry of Justice, by order of 23 June of the Director-General, recorded in Information INT-DGPJ/2025/412, for the purposes provided for in subparagraph e) of Article 9(1) of Law No. 29/2013 of 19 April.

With this inclusion, the orders José Carlos Soares Machado issues in agreements reached in mediation proceedings in which he intervenes will now be enforceable.

