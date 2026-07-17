[Webinar] Alcoholic Drinks And Counterfeiting – 10 September 2026

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Webinar #3 : Alcoholic Drinks & Counterfeiting

Thursday 10 September 2026 | 9am BST, 10am CEST Webinar in French with live English translation (audio and subtitles)

Register now

Alcoholic drinks: Protecting brands online and in the real world

Webinar #3 in a trilogy of sessions focusing on the fight against counterfeiting in key industry sectors.

The third of our trilogy of webinars sharing practical anti-counterfeiting tips for brand owners will cover the alcoholic drinks sector. Other sessions covered sport and fashion.

Why alcoholic drinks and counterfeiting?

Brands in the alcoholic beverages industry face growing IP risks, from counterfeit bottles and labels to trademark misuse, illicit online sales, marketplace infringements and the international circulation of unauthorised goods.

How can they anticipate risks and implement an effective protection strategy for your trademarks, designs and other IP assets?

IP and the drinks sector

Watch our exclusive testimonial from Schweppes International Limited

We spoke to some of our clients in advance of the webinar to discuss the role of IP in the drinks sector.

In this exclusive testimonial, Javier Corrales, Senior Intellectual Property Counsel at Schweppes International Limited, part of Suntory Beverage & FoodEurope, explains how Novagraaf supports the brand to protect and manage its international IP portfolio.

Watch the video now to hear from Javier why the responsiveness, reliability and expertise of our teams are at the heart of this long-standing partnership.

Sign up for our webinar on 10 September

On 10 September, Elli Velissaropoulos and Marc-Emmanuel Mellet will share insights into the online and offline monitoring and enforcement strategies that can help rights holders anticipate risks and protect their trademarks, designs and other IP assets.

This practical 35-minute session will cover how to:

Identify key risks

Understand current counterfeiting trends, and

Implement an effective protection strategy in a highly exposed sector.

This webinar will be in French with live English translation (audio and subtitles)

Register now!