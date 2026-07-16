Ambush Marketing In Thailand: Legal Risks And Compliance

Ambush marketing allows businesses to associate with major events without paying sponsorship fees, but where does creative advertising cross into legal liability? Thailand's trademark, consumer protection, and advertising laws create a complex framework that determines when event-themed campaigns become actionable infringement, deception, or wrongful exploitation of commercial goodwill.

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Ambush marketing refers to a strategy in which a business associates itself with an event, campaign, or brand without paying for official sponsorship rights. The tactic is most visible in sports, concerts, and festivals, where official sponsors have invested substantially for exclusivity. Ambush marketers may use suggestive wording, event-themed imagery, athlete endorsements, venue-adjacent promotions, or social media campaigns implying a commercial connection with the event.

Common Forms of Ambush Marketing

Ambush marketing typically takes one of the following forms:

Direct ambushing : using event names, logos, or mascots suggesting authorization

: using event names, logos, or mascots suggesting authorization Coattail ambushing : sponsoring an athlete or broadcaster connected with the event

: sponsoring an athlete or broadcaster connected with the event Subtle ambushing: themed advertising, venue-adjacent campaigns, or similar visual cues

The legal analysis in each case turns on whether the marketing crosses from permissible event-based advertising into infringement, passing off, deception, or wrongful exploitation of goodwill, and the risk assessment is necessarily fact-specific.

Thailand has no dedicated ambush marketing statute, so legality depends on execution. A campaign that merely comments on a public event may be permissible, but one that uses protected marks, creates consumer confusion, misrepresents sponsorship status, or makes unsubstantiated claims may trigger liability under various Thai laws, as laid out below.

Ambush Marketing and Thailand’s Trademark Act

The Trademark Act B.E. 2534 (1991) is the primary tool for addressing campaigns that use registered trademarks, event names, logos, mascots, or confusingly similar signs. The law gives registered trademark owners the exclusive right to use their mark for registered goods, and infringement risk arises when a nonsponsor uses an event mark or a confusingly similar sign in advertising. Even referential or playful use may create liability if it causes public confusion as to sponsorship or commercial connection.

The law also preserves passing-off claims for unregistered marks. This matters because event names, taglines, or mascots may not always be registered in Thailand or may not be registered in all relevant classes before the event takes place. Without registration, claimants must prove prior use, reputation, goodwill, and likelihood of deception.

Campaigns that intentionally mimic protected marks or event emblems may face criminal liability under the Trademark Act for forgery or imitating registered marks to mislead the public.

Ambush Marketing Campaign Risks Under Thailand’s Civil and Commercial Code

Under tort law provisions of the Civil and Commercial Code, anyone who willfully or negligently and unlawfully injures another’s rights commits a wrongful act and must compensate the injured party. In ambush marketing, this may apply if a campaign unlawfully injures the rights, goodwill, commercial reputation, or exclusivity of an event organizer or sponsor, and a claimant may argue that the ambusher intentionally created a false association or diverted sponsorship value.

Provisions of the code that address the exercise of a right solely to cause injury may apply where a campaign is designed to devalue another party’s sponsorship without directly copying trademarks—for example, where a campaign avoids a registered mark but is designed to lead consumers to believe the marketer is associated with the event.

The central challenge in tort law cases is proof. Ambush marketers often deliberately avoid exact trademark use, direct sponsorship claims, or plainly false statements, so a claimant relying on tort principles will likely need to prove the wrongful nature of the conduct, the injury suffered, causation, and damages. In many cases, the most difficult issues will be whether the ambusher’s conduct is “unlawful” and whether the loss of sponsorship value or goodwill can be quantified. Tort law can therefore support claims where the facts are strong, especially when there is evidence of intentional free-riding, consumer confusion, or targeted interference with sponsorship rights. However, it is not a substitute for clear contractual controls, trademark registrations, venue rules, broadcast restrictions, and proactive monitoring.

Consumer Protection Law and Ambush Marketing in Thailand

Thailand’s Consumer Protection Act B.E. 2522 (1979) applies where ambush marketing involves advertising that is false, exaggerated, deceptive, or likely to cause consumer misunderstanding. The law prohibits advertisements that use statements unfair to consumers or have adverse effects on society, including false or exaggerated statements and statements that cause material misunderstandings about goods or services. This may apply if advertising misleads consumers about official sponsorship status. Phrases like “official partner” or “proud sponsor” are problematic if untrue, and visual advertising may also mislead if the overall impression suggests official association. Enforcement may be less straightforward, however, where a campaign creates an event atmosphere without an express sponsorship claim, since the Consumer Protection Act primarily addresses deception about goods or services themselves rather than sponsorship status.

Ambush Marketing Risks Under Thailand’s 2022 Advertising Notification

A notification issued by Thailand’s Board of Advertisement in 2022 sets advertising standards highly relevant to ambush marketing campaigns. One section of the notification addresses advertising statements that compare the qualities of an advertiser’s goods or services with those of others in the same category, factual assertions in advertising, and references to academic reports, research results, statistics, institutional or other certifications, and awards; advertisers must have relevant documentary evidence available at the time of advertising. Its requirements regarding these statements can affect ambush marketing in several ways:

A marketer claiming to be “no. 1,” “the first,” “the only,” “best,” “official,” “certified,” “award-winning,” or otherwise superior must be able to substantiate the claim.

Event-related claims such as “most loved by fans,” “the champion’s choice,” “trusted by athletes,” or “Thailand’s leading football campaign” may need evidence if those statements are factual rather than obvious puffery.

Where a campaign references a third-party award, ranking, survey, or certification, the advertiser should hold the required supporting documentation and permission to use the reference.

The notification further provides that if an advertiser cannot prove the truth of an advertising statement, or advertises in violation of the notification, the statement may be deemed unfair to consumers or harmful to society. For ambush marketing, this means that event-themed claims must be substantiated before a campaign goes live, not assembled after a complaint is made.

Practical Risk Scenarios

Protected marks : Use of an event’s registered name, logo, mascot, slogan, or distinctive get-up without authorization, particularly in connection with goods or services like those covered by the organizer’s or sponsor’s registrations, may trigger trademark infringement, criminal exposure, and consumer protection concerns.

: Use of an event’s registered name, logo, mascot, slogan, or distinctive get-up without authorization, particularly in connection with goods or services like those covered by the organizer’s or sponsor’s registrations, may trigger trademark infringement, criminal exposure, and consumer protection concerns. Implied sponsorship : Advertising that stops short of claiming to be an “official sponsor” but uses wording, imagery, timing, athlete appearances, hashtags, colors, venue proximity, or prize campaigns that collectively suggest official association carries risk that increases in proportion to the likelihood that consumers will misunderstand the relationship.

: Advertising that stops short of claiming to be an “official sponsor” but uses wording, imagery, timing, athlete appearances, hashtags, colors, venue proximity, or prize campaigns that collectively suggest official association carries risk that increases in proportion to the likelihood that consumers will misunderstand the relationship. Superlative claims : Claims that a product is “the best,” “No. 1,” “the only,” or “officially recognized” require careful review under the Consumer Protection Act and the 2022 Notification and should be supported by documentary evidence available at the time of publication.

: Claims that a product is “the best,” “No. 1,” “the only,” or “officially recognized” require careful review under the Consumer Protection Act and the 2022 Notification and should be supported by documentary evidence available at the time of publication. Athlete association : A brand may sponsor an athlete or performer connected with an event, but the campaign should not imply rights in the event itself unless those rights have been secured, and should clearly distinguish personal endorsement from event sponsorship.

: A brand may sponsor an athlete or performer connected with an event, but the campaign should not imply rights in the event itself unless those rights have been secured, and should clearly distinguish personal endorsement from event sponsorship. Venue-adjacent marketing: Advertising near stadiums, concert halls, fan zones, or other event venues is permissible in principle, but risk increases if the campaign copies event branding, uses official indicia, or causes the public to infer a formal connection with the event.

Guidance for Event Organizers and Official Sponsors

Since ambush campaigns are often short-lived, commercial harm may occur before litigation can proceed. Rights holders should use preventive strategies combining trademark registration, contract drafting, venue restrictions, monitoring, and rapid escalation procedures.

Event organizers and sponsors should identify protectable assets early, such as event names, logos, mascots, slogans, hashtags, Thai transliterations, and Thai translations. Trademark filings should cover all relevant classes, including merchandise, entertainment, advertising, broadcasting, and digital services. Sponsorship agreements should define the scope of exclusivity and prohibited activities, including category exclusivity, venue rights, broadcast rights, and social media rights, and should include remedies for self-ambushing where a sponsor exceeds its granted rights. Venue rules and ticket terms should prohibit unauthorized commercial activity, distribution of branded materials, and unauthorized filming for commercial purposes.

Guidance for Marketers

Marketers considering event-themed campaigns should conduct legal clearance before launch. The review should identify registered and unregistered marks, official sponsor categories, venue restrictions, advertising substantiation requirements, consumer protection risks, and potential tort exposure.

The safest approach is to avoid using protected event names, logos, mascots, or confusingly similar symbols or indications without permission. General references to public events carry lower risk but should not imply sponsorship or official status.

Disclaimers may help but are not a complete solution—a “not an official sponsor” disclaimer will not cure unauthorized trademark use or an overall misleading impression, and any disclaimers must be clear, prominent, and in Thai where required. Factual claims, including rankings, awards, certifications, endorsements, or comparative claims, should be substantiated with reliable documentation in advance.

Conclusion

Ambush marketing in Thailand remains legally sensitive because Thai law lacks a dedicated statute, but the absence of specific legislation does not mean ambush marketing is always lawful. Liability depends on whether a campaign infringes trademark rights, constitutes a wrongful act, misleads consumers, or makes unsubstantiated claims.

The Trademark Act provides the strongest route for registered marks. Tort law may support claims based on wrongful injury or interference with sponsorship value, though proof is challenging. The Consumer Protection Act applies where advertising misleads consumers. The Board of Advertisement’s 2022 notification requires clarity, Thai-language accessibility, and substantiation of factual claims. For event organizers and sponsors, the best protection is proactive rights management and rapid enforcement. For marketers, creative event-based advertising may be possible, but it should not use protected assets, imply official association, mislead consumers, or make unsubstantiated claims.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.