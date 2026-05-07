Thailand Launches "Fast Track 4 Month Plus+” For E-commerce Brands

Thailand continues to develop its trade mark application system with a new accelerated examination route. From 1 January 2026, the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) introduced “Fast Track 4 Month Plus+”, a new option designed specifically for e-commerce entrepreneurs who urgently need to register their trade mark for use in e-commerce platforms.

This new route builds on the existing fast-track systems (6-month and 4-month routes), but adds e-commerce use as a condition to allow the application to qualify for fast-track system. Under this scheme, qualifying applications will receive first office action within 4 months from filing.

Who can use this route?

The “Fast Track 4 Month Plus+” is available to:

Individuals or companies engaged in e-commerce through online platforms.

Applicants filing trade mark or service mark applications only. Certification marks and collective marks are not eligible.

Eligible marks include logos, images, figurative elements, words, names, and numerals. However, colour combinations, three-dimensional (3D) marks, and sound marks are excluded.

Key requirements

To qualify for this fast-track route, the application must meet several strict criteria:

E-filing only – Applications must be submitted via the DIP’s online system. Single-class application – Limited to one class with no more than 10 items of goods/services. Pre-approved specifications – Goods/services must exactly match those listed in the Thai Trademark Office (TMO) guidelines. No amendments allowed – Any changes, e.g. specification amendments, assignments, or changes of name/address, will result in the application being moved to the normal route. Urgent need for registration – Applicants must explain the need to use the trade mark registration for online sales via platforms, e.g. business or marketing plans. Clearance search required – Evidence of a prior search in three databases (Thai TMO, TMview, and WIPO Global Brand Database) must be submitted. Complete documents at filing – All supporting documents, including the Power of Attorney, must be filed upfront. No extensions are allowed.

Timeline

If all requirements are met:

The application will be examined within 4 months

If accepted, it will be published for opposition

If no opposition is filed within the 2-month opposition period, the mark proceeds to registration

The registration certificate is typically issued within 1 month after payment of official fees

Applicants can expect the entire process to complete in approximately 6–7 months.

Important limitations

This route is not available for application filed through the Madrid Protocol

The examiner may withdraw the application or registration if a third party successfully claims an earlier priority date based on a foreign filing. Applicants are required to accept this condition when submitting the application.

Conclusion

The Fast Track 4 Month Plus+ offers a valuable opportunity for e-commerce businesses that need quick trade mark protection in Thailand. While the process is faster, it comes with strict requirements and limited flexibility. Applicants must be well-prepared, use pre-approved specifications, and ensure all documents are complete at the time of filing.

For businesses with clear branding strategies and urgent market plans to use the mark on online platforms that require trade mark registration, this route can significantly shorten the time to registration. However, for more complex cases or where amendments may be needed, the standard route may still be the safer option.

Overall, this new initiative reflects Thailand’s effort to support digital businesses and align its trade mark system with the fast pace of online commerce.