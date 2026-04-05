Common Misconceptions In Trademark Law

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Trademark law is a complex field that often raises questions and uncertainties for entrepreneurs, creative professionals and start-ups. This blog post aims to address some of the most common misconceptions that can lead to costly mistakes.

Misconception 1: I have the domain name, so I own the name

It is a common misconception that the owner of a domain automatically owns the rights to the name it contains. In fact, domain names and trademark rights are two different legal concepts. Owning a domain does not automatically grant you exclusive rights to use the name in a commercial context. To ensure protection against unauthorised use by third parties, trademark rights must be registered separately.

Mistake 2: I used it first – that should be enough

In Switzerland, priority is given to the first registration. The trademark that was first registered with the IPI takes precedence. The filing date is decisive. If a trademark that was used first but not registered conflicts with a registered trademark, the registered trademark takes priority. However, whoever used the trademark first may continue to use it to the same extent as before (Art. 14 TmPA).

Mistake 3: My trademark is unique – no one will take action against it

Just because a trademark appears to be unique, this does not mean that it cannot be infringed or that no one will object to it. Other trademark owners could use similar signs that could lead to confusion. Without proper research and trademark registration, there is a risk of becoming involved in costly legal disputes later on.

Mistake 4: I'll protect it later, once the business is up and running

Time is of the essence in trademark law. The earlier a trademark is protected, the better. Don't wait until your business is successful to consider trademark protection. By then, it may be too late, as third parties may have registered similar trademarks, which could lead to conflicts and restrictions on your business activities.

Misconception 5: I only have trademark protection in Switzerland – that is enough

Trademark protection is territorial. This means that a trademark registered in Switzerland does not offer protection in other countries. If you plan to do business internationally or offer your products and services across borders, you should consider obtaining international trademark registration to secure your rights globally.

Mistake 6: I have registered a word/figurative trademark, so the name is also protected

A combined word/figurative trademark and a trademark name (word mark) are two different types of trademarks. Registering a combined word/figurative trademark protects the combination of words and images (overall impression), but not the term itself when used on its own. To achieve comprehensive protection, the word sign must be registered separately.

Misconception 7: Trademark protection is expensive – I will do it myself for now

The costs of registering and maintaining trademark rights are low compared to the potential costs of a trademark dispute. Investing in professional support for trademark registration can save money in the long term by avoiding mistakes that could lead to the trademark application being rejected or to legal disputes. Expert advice ensures that your trademark is protected correctly and effectively.

Conclusion

Understanding these misconceptions and proactively securing your trademark rights can mean the difference between success and failure for your business. Investing in protecting your intellectual property and minimising potential risks is worthwhile.

Keep in mind that the trademark registration process can be complex and often requires specific legal knowledge. Working with a trademark specialist is not only an investment in the protection of your trademark, but also a safeguard against costly mistakes. Our specialists at VISCHER have the necessary expertise and experience to guide you through the entire process and make your trademark a strong and protected asset of your business. We also have an established worldwide network of IP specialists who can be consulted if necessary.

We hope this blog has provided you with helpful insights and invite you to get in touch with our specialists to clarify your individual questions and successfully establish your trademark. Your success is our concern, and we are ready to support you along the way.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.