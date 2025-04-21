ARTICLE
21 April 2025

OAPI Participates In The Sixth Session Of The Working Group On The Lisbon System

AA
Adams & Adams

Contributor

Adams & Adams logo
Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African law firm that specialises in providing intellectual property and commercial services.
Explore Firm Details
Strengthening the international legal framework for these safeguards was the main goal of the sixth session of the Working Group on the Legal Development...
Switzerland Intellectual Property
Adams & Adams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Strengthening the international legal framework for these safeguards was the main goal of the sixth session of the Working Group on the Legal Development of the Lisbon System, which was held at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland between 17 to 20 March 2025.

The Lisbon System provides international protection for appellations of origin and geographical indications through a single WIPO registration. The event also featured a training session on recent developments including the new digital platform "eLisbon" designed to streamline the management of the International Register of Appellations of Origin and Geographical Indications.

OAPI was represented by Mr. Michel Gonomy, Head of the Department of Geographical Indications at OAPI (pictured below).

1613498a.jpg

Image Source: http://www.oapi.int/index.php/en/component/k2/item/941-l-oapi-participe-%C3%A0-la-sixi%C3%A8me-session-du-groupe-de-travail-sur-le-d%C3%A9veloppement-juridique-du-syst%C3%A8me-de-lisbonne

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Adams & Adams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More