OAPI Participates In The Sixth Session Of The Working Group On The Lisbon System

Strengthening the international legal framework for these safeguards was the main goal of the sixth session of the Working Group on the Legal Development of the Lisbon System, which was held at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland between 17 to 20 March 2025.

The Lisbon System provides international protection for appellations of origin and geographical indications through a single WIPO registration. The event also featured a training session on recent developments including the new digital platform "eLisbon" designed to streamline the management of the International Register of Appellations of Origin and Geographical Indications.

OAPI was represented by Mr. Michel Gonomy, Head of the Department of Geographical Indications at OAPI (pictured below).

Image Source: http://www.oapi.int/index.php/en/component/k2/item/941-l-oapi-participe-%C3%A0-la-sixi%C3%A8me-session-du-groupe-de-travail-sur-le-d%C3%A9veloppement-juridique-du-syst%C3%A8me-de-lisbonne

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.