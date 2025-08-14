From Patent To Podium: The Role Of Innovation In Athlete Training

What if your shoes could guide you to improve your running form? And what if your indoor bike could balance, steer, accelerate, and brake, fully engaging your whole body?

In today's sports scenario, innovation has become a critical driver of performance and success. Technologies that monitor, guide, and optimise every movement are changing the way athletes (and everyday enthusiasts) prepare themselves, not only by enhancing performance and reducing injury risks, but also by personalising training in ways once thought impossible.

Innovation plays a key role in sport transformation and what makes this shift especially exciting is how accessible many of these inventions have become.

Whether you are a professional preparing for an international competition or a weekend runner seeking longevity and good health, there's a growing ecosystem of tools designed to help you improve safely and effectively.

And, at the core of many of these advances, there are patented (or patent-to-be) inventions.

Pushing boundaries

As competitiveness intensifies, athletes and teams are under constant pressure to push physical and mental boundaries.

Training is no longer just about spending hours on the track, in the pool, or at the gym. Today, training smarter is better than training harder, and cutting-edge solutions are now essential for staying ahead in the game.



Adidas' patent EP3657510B1 makes reference to a robotic athletic training system for assisting an individual during an athletic activity by giving the individual a tangible target to focus his/her workout.

Rather than telling the individual to accelerate to a certain pace or zone, the robotic athletic training system simply shows the pace through its own motion (and the individual must keep up with it).

To help basketballers to catch a pass and score, patent US10537780B2 discloses a practice system in which an ejector launches a sequence of basketball passes, in different positions, for the player to catch.

Then, a detector ascertains whether the player succeeded in scoring and, for all passes, generates a report comprising a visual display of shooting statistics and distance measurements.

Maximising speed and performance

One of the most prominent areas of innovation is sports equipment, especially in the development of new materials or structural designs to optimise performance or reduce injury.

On, an innovative sportswear brand from Switzerland, has developed a technology that allows glueless bonding, thus helping create their fastest (and lightest) running shoes model.

Using the system and method disclosed in EP4536471A1, a single long filament of thermoplastic polymer is spun by robot to create a mesh-like upper, which is made in a single piece with no need for laces, thus optimising users' performance and maximising speed on race day.

An indoor exercise bike which simulates the tilting movements experienced by the rider of a conventional bicycle is disclosed in patent application EP4558229A1.

A resilient member is provided between the steering stem and the base, and this resilient member is configured to tilt the indoor exercise bike to the left or right during turns and/or through the application of power to the pedals.

Patent application EP4272841A1 relates to a smart exercise device, which is capable of measuring and displaying the muscle strength of a user in real time for the user to systematically perform progressive overload exercise with a load that suits him/her.

The device further provides exercise recommendations for the relatively weak muscle parts.

Wearable tech

Another key area is wearable technology and data analytics. Devices such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, and biomechanical sensors enable users to monitor vital metrics in real time.

Nike's patent EP3058441B1 makes reference to systems and methods configured to process motion data associated with a user. More specifically, the motion data is classified into an activity type (such as walking, running, swimming, or any other activity) and compared to activity models comprising motion data from several individuals, to calculate an energy expenditure associated with the motion of the user.

Garmin patented a technology in US7662064B2 in which a personal training device (such as a smartwatch) is adapted to assist a user in reaching performance goals, monitoring performance using GPS-derived data, and accumulating performance statistics.

In the sport's field, athletic recovery is important to maximise performance consistency and reduce injuries.

Cognitive training

European patent application EP3931837A1 discloses a method which combines cognitive testing and physical metrics to reduce the effects of mental and physical fatigue in order to improve athletic performance.

Mental recovery and motivation protocols are used to help athletes stay on task and recover from the physical training, while cognitive fatigue self-assessment tests are used to help athletes determine their current level of mental fatigue and readiness to train.

In this sense, cognitive training technologies are also reshaping how athletes enhance focus, decision-making, reaction time, and mental resilience.

Neurofy's patent US11120631B2 relates to a cognitive training system for allowing a user to train his cognitive functions and skills. The system provides a specific cognitive exercise while simulating perturbations (typically or potentially) affecting the user when practicing a given dynamic sport or activity, allowing him/her to develop more valuable attention, working memories and visual information processing speeds as they are more easily transportable and exploitable in real practice.

Adidas' patent US9710711B2 discloses a heads up display (HUD) system to be used by an individual during an athletic activity, wherein the HUD conveys and displays a wide variety of information.

In one example, the HUD is a pair of glasses, which recognises the presence of a sport ball and displays to the individual tips or guidance on what to expect, how he should attempt to perform a particular athletic maneuver, or what the objective should be.

In this scenario, innovation does not just support athletes and hobbyists but actively redefines what they are capable of achieving, unlocking new levels of potential for all.

Even though innovation is not a substitute for talent, it amplifies and supports its expression. As technologies evolve from passive tools to intelligent partners, intuitive training, precise recovery, and optimised performance become the new standard.

