On 27 November 2024, the Libya Trade Mark Office issued Decree 586 of 2024 introducing updates for the renewal of trade marks. Upon the renewal of trade marks, proprietors are now required to submit a valuation and financial statement of their trade marks and will be subjected to increased official and renewal fees.

