Key Insights From Successful Sound Mark Application Filings

Our UAE trade marks team successfully filed five sound mark applications with the UAE Trade Mark Office recently. Based on our experience, we are pleased to share valuable updates and guidance on the requirements, timeframe, and costs associated with this process.

Requirements

The application process for sound marks in the UAE presents a few unique considerations. While the online system does not have a dedicated form for this mark type, we have found a workaround.

When filing the application, the mark type can be indicated through the section used for the word elements and by adding 'Sound mark'.

To complete the application, an image of a musical note that represents the sound must be uploaded, along with a digital file of the actual sound. This ensures the Trade Mark Office has a clear visual and audio representation of the mark being registered.

Timeframe

The exact processing timeline for sound mark applications in the UAE is still emerging. However, we are aware that the first sound mark was filed in January 2024 and was subsequently published in the August 2024 Trade Mark Journal. This suggests that the review and approval process may take several months which is longer than a usual application process, and businesses should factor this into their planning.

Costs

The standard fee structure for trade mark applications in the UAE applies to sound marks as well. However, any additional fees specific to this mark type will be communicated once more information becomes available.

Oppositions

It remains uncertain how third parties will be able to oppose sound marks, as this may require listening to the mark or having access to it, which might not be readily available to the public.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.