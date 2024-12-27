Bulgaria And Romania To Fully Join The Schengen Area

The European Commission Council unanimously agreed on December 12, 2024, to remove the internal land border controls with Romania and Bulgaria starting from January 1, 2025. This significant move marks the complete integration of both nations into the Schengen area, enhancing not only the Schengen region but also bolstering the internal market, and promoting travel, commerce, and tourism. The strengthening of the Schengen area symbolises the unity of the EU and enhances its global standing.

From January 1, 2025, unrestricted land border travel to and within Bulgaria and Romania will be possible for citizens. Since the Council's decision last December to incorporate Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen area, both Member States have implemented all necessary measures for the smooth enforcement of the Schengen rules starting March 31, 2024. On this date, the controls at the internal air and sea borders were removed, and the Schengen rules, including the issuance of Schengen visas, began to apply.

The Commission initiated Cooperation Frameworks with Bulgaria and Romania in March of this year, building on the successful execution of pilot projects for rapid asylum and return procedures. Both countries will continue to contribute to joint European efforts to manage EU security at the EU's external borders and address migration issues.

As highlighted in the 2024 State of Schengen report, Schengen remains robust and is the world's most visited destination. Ensuring smooth and secure travel to a region home to nearly 450 million people, the Schengen area is vital for the European Union, its citizens, and its businesses. The full integration of Bulgaria and Romania into Schengen represents another key step towards building a strong and interconnected Union.

Additionally, the double tax treaties between Malta and Bulgaria, as well as the double tax treaty between Malta and Romania, provide significant advantages for businesses and individuals in the named countries. These treaties help to eliminate the risk of double taxation on income, thereby encouraging cross-border investment and economic cooperation. This framework fosters a more attractive business environment, enhances trade relations, and facilitates the movement of capital, which is crucial for the economic growth of both Malta and its partners. As a result, these treaties not only benefit the signatory nations but also contribute positively to the overall economic landscape of the European Union.

