VAT Registration In Poland – Practical Tips And Pitfalls

Entities conducting business in Poland face complex VAT registration requirements that extend beyond simple sales thresholds. While the standard registration trigger is PLN 240,000 in annual sales, certain activities mandate immediate registration regardless of turnover, and tax authorities conduct rigorous verification procedures that examine business premises, financing sources, and operational infrastructure before approving applications.

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According to the applicable regulations, as a general rule, any entity performing activities subject to taxation within the territory of the Republic of Poland is required to register for value added tax (VAT) purposes. This obligation arises in particular when services are provided or goods are supplied after exceeding the statutory sales threshold, which from January 2026 amounts to PLN 240,000.

It should be emphasised that for entities starting their business activity, this threshold is calculated proportionally to the period of activity in the given tax year.

At the same time, the legislator has provided a list of activities that trigger a mandatory registration obligation regardless of the level of turnover. This includes, in particular, the provision of advisory, legal, jewellery and factoring services, as well as the supply of certain goods such as energy, tobacco products, passenger cars, new means of transport or buildings, and other goods listed in Annex No. 12 to the VAT Act.

To register an entity for VAT purposes, a VAT-R application must be submitted. This should be done before the tax obligation arises — in the case of exceeding the sales threshold, no later than on the day preceding its exceedance, and in the case of activities subject to mandatory registration, prior to performing the first taxable transaction.

However, the practice of tax authorities shows that the main difficulties for taxpayers do not result only from the interpretation of substantive law, but largely from procedural actions related to the registration process. The mere submission of the VAT-R form is not sufficient for an effective entry into the VAT register. Tax authorities carry out verification activities aimed at confirming the genuine nature of the business activity.

As part of these activities, the authority may request documents confirming, among others, the legal title to the premises (e.g. a lease agreement), business plans, information on sources of financing, and may also verify the existence of business infrastructure, including a website. In the case of entities with low initial capital (below PLN 5,000), particular attention is paid to explaining how planned investments, including the purchase of fixed assets, will be financed.

The actual existence of the business premises is also important – the authority may verify it, and correspondence is sent to the address indicated in the registration form. The deadline for providing explanations is generally 7 days. Failure to respond results in a repeated request, and further lack of response leads to a refusal of registration.

In light of the above, it is recommended to entrust the registration process to a professional representative who will ensure proper handling of correspondence and effective representation before the tax authorities, thereby minimizing the risk of a negative outcome of the registration process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.