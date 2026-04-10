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Transfer Pricing Policy Below Threshold in Egypt ensures arm’s length compliance even when transactions fall below documentation thresholds. In Egypt, transfer pricing is no longer seen solely as a documentation requirement for large groups; it has become a broader matter concerning tax compliance and risk management, applying whenever a taxpayer enters into commercial or financial transactions with related parties. Although the formal obligation to prepare and submit the Local File and Master File is generally linked to reaching the statutory materiality threshold, the arm’s length principle remains applicable even where transaction values fall below that threshold. Article 30 of the Egyptian Income Tax Law authorizes the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA) to verify whether transactions between related parties have been conducted at arm’s length, and, where necessary, to restate taxable profits accordingly.

Why a Transfer Pricing Policy Remains Important Even Below the Legal Threshold

A common misconception is that not exceeding the transfer pricing documentation threshold means no action is required. In practice, the threshold mainly relates to the obligation to prepare and submit the full three-tier documentation package, particularly the Local File and Master File, and does not exempt the taxpayer from the underlying requirement that transactions with related parties must be priced and recorded on a reasonable and defensible basis. Consequently, a taxpayer whose intercompany transactions fall below the threshold is still advised to prepare an internal transfer pricing policy. The purpose of this policy is not necessarily to prepare a full benchmarking study each year, but rather to establish a clear framework explaining how prices were determined, why the chosen method was selected, and how the company can defend its position if requested by the ETA during an audit or review.

The Purpose of a Transfer Pricing Policy for Transactions Below the Threshold

Where the legal threshold is not exceeded, the policy should be proportionate to the size and nature of the transactions. It does not need to replicate a full Local File in every case, but should present a coherent account of the company’s activities and the transactions conducted with related parties. At a minimum, the policy should identify the related parties, describe the transactions undertaken, explain the business rationale, and record the basis on which the pricing or consideration was determined. It should also link the pricing approach to the functions performed by each party, the assets employed, and the risks assumed. The main objective is to demonstrate that the company has acted consistently and commercially, and that the results are neither artificial nor intended to shift profits inappropriately.

Core Contents of an Internal Transfer Pricing Policy

A practical internal transfer pricing policy for transactions below the threshold should include several key elements. It should begin with an overview of the group and related parties, providing a brief explanation of the legal or administrative structure of the group, identifying the related entities with which the Egyptian company transacts, and explaining why these parties are considered related under Egyptian tax rules. The policy should also describe the transactions subject to transfer pricing, detailing each related-party transaction separately, including administrative services, technical support, royalties, intercompany financing, the purchase and sale of goods, cost recharges, or shared services, while specifying the nature, counterparties, frequency, and annual value of each transaction.

Functional analysis should document “who does what” even in a simplified file. The policy should outline the roles performed by the Egyptian entity and the related party, the assets used, and the risks assumed, since the chosen transfer pricing method should reflect the actual economic substance of the transaction. The pricing methodology should explain which method was applied and why it is considered the most appropriate. Under Egyptian rules and guidelines, recognized methods include the Comparable Uncontrolled Price (CUP), Cost Plus, Resale Price, Profit Split, and Transactional Net Margin Method (TNMM), with the possibility of using another method where justified.

The policy should also include supporting commercial documentation and financial workings, such as intercompany agreements, invoices, cost allocation keys, internal management approvals, service descriptions, loan agreements, foreign exchange calculations, and working papers demonstrating how any markup, interest rate, or recharged cost was determined. It is recommended to include a year-end consistency review to ensure that actual results broadly align with the policy and that there are no material variances requiring explanation or adjustment.

How Much Analysis is Sufficient?

The level of detail should correspond to the risk and complexity of the transaction. For simple, low-value transactions, a company may not need a full benchmarking study or specialized database each year, but there must still be a rational basis for pricing. For example, for a low-value administrative service recharge, it may be sufficient to retain a description of the service, the cost pool, the allocation basis, and the group’s markup policy. For intercompany loans, at a minimum, the loan agreement, repayment terms, interest calculation method, and evidence that terms are commercially reasonable should be retained. In other words, “below threshold” does not mean “undocumented”; it should mean “simplified but defensible.”

Practical Benefits of Preparing Such a Policy

Preparing an internal transfer pricing policy, even where transactions fall below the legal threshold, provides several practical benefits. It ensures consistency between contracts, invoices, accounting treatment, and tax disclosures. It enables the company to respond promptly and efficiently if the ETA raises questions during an audit. It reduces the risk of preparing ad hoc explanations long after transactions have occurred. It also assists management in monitoring whether the company might exceed the threshold in a subsequent year, which could necessitate preparing a full Local File and Master File.

Recommended Approach for Egyptian Taxpayers

In practice, an Egyptian taxpayer with related-party transactions below the threshold should follow several steps: prepare a concise annual internal transfer pricing memo or policy, ensure all related-party transactions are identified and correctly disclosed in the tax return, retain contracts, invoices, and supporting pricing calculations in an organized file, document the business rationale for each transaction, regularly review the aggregate annual value of related-party dealings to determine whether the legal threshold has been exceeded, and escalate to a more detailed benchmarking study and Local File/Master File process if transaction volume, complexity, or tax risk increases.

Conclusion

The legal threshold in Egyptian transfer pricing rules should be understood as a documentation threshold rather than an exemption from the arm’s length principle. Even where transactions with related parties do not exceed the threshold, it is still advisable for the taxpayer to maintain a clear internal transfer pricing policy that explains the transactions, supports the pricing methodology, and demonstrates good-faith compliance with Article 30 of the Income Tax Law. Preparing a proportionate internal policy is therefore an important protective measure, enhancing audit readiness, improving reporting consistency, and reducing the risk of challenge by the Egyptian Tax Authority.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is transfer pricing policy below threshold in Egypt?

A transfer pricing policy below the threshold in Egypt ensures that related-party transactions comply with the arm’s length principle even when formal documentation requirements are not triggered.

Is transfer pricing required below threshold in Egypt?

Yes, taxpayers must still comply with the arm’s length principle and maintain reasonable supporting documentation even if they are not required to submit a Local File or Master File.

Why is transfer pricing important below threshold in Egypt?

It is important because the Egyptian Tax Authority can review related-party transactions and adjust taxable profits if they are not conducted at arm’s length.

What should a transfer pricing policy include below threshold?

It should include details of related parties, transaction descriptions, pricing methodology, functional analysis, and supporting documentation to justify the pricing approach.

Do companies need documentation below transfer pricing threshold Egypt?

While full documentation is not required, companies should maintain a simplified internal policy and supporting records to demonstrate compliance and defend their pricing.

How does Egypt tax authority review related party transactions?

The Egyptian Tax Authority assesses whether transactions meet the arm’s length standard and may restate taxable profits under Article 30 if necessary.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.