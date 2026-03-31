Tax Exemptions For Investment Fund Profits In Egypt

Investment Fund Profits in Egypt reflect the growing role of investment funds in channeling individual and institutional savings into financial markets. Through these funds, a wide segment of investors, especially small savers, are given the opportunity to participate in diversified investments that are professionally managed, which helps distribute risks and achieve greater efficiency in the allocation of financial resources. As a result, investment funds have become one of the most important mechanisms relied upon by financial markets to deepen the market, increase liquidity, and promote long-term institutional investment.

Recognizing the importance of the role played by investment funds in supporting economic activity and stimulating the capital market, the Egyptian legislator has sought to provide a legislative and regulatory framework that supports the operation of these funds. One of the most important elements of this framework is the special tax treatment established by law. This regulatory approach aims to achieve a careful balance between encouraging institutional investment and attracting savings into regulated investment channels on the one hand, and ensuring tax fairness while regulating the scope of tax exemptions in a way that prevents their misuse on the other.

In this context, Income Tax Law No. 91 of 2005 regulates the tax treatment of investment funds and the returns generated from their investment activities. The law includes several provisions defining the scope of tax exemptions granted to certain types of funds. This framework has undergone significant amendments under Law No. 30 of 2023, which reorganized the tax exemptions associated with investment funds and linked them to more clearly defined controls and conditions. This reflects the legislator's direction toward supporting the role of these funds in mobilizing savings and deepening financial markets while maintaining the coherence of the tax system.

Legislative Framework and the Legal Nature of Tax Exemptions for Investment Funds

The activities of investment funds in Egypt are governed by an integrated legislative and regulatory system aimed at organizing their operations, ensuring efficient performance, and strengthening their role in supporting financial markets. At the forefront of these laws is Capital Market Law No. 95 of 1992, which regulates the establishment of investment funds, licensing procedures, and the rules governing their management and supervision. It also organizes the relationship between the entities responsible for managing the fund and the investors holding its units. In addition, the Financial Regulatory Authority plays a key role in regulating and monitoring the activities of these funds by issuing regulations and decisions governing investment policies, disclosure requirements, and supervisory rules.

In addition to the financial and administrative regulation of investment fund activities, Income Tax Law No. 91 of 2005 determines the tax treatment of profits and returns generated by these funds or received by investors through them. The law addresses this issue in several key provisions, most notably Article 50, which regulates tax exemptions granted to certain types of investment funds, as well as Articles 46 bis and 46 bis (2), which define the tax treatment of profits, returns, and distributions received by holders of investment certificates. This legislative framework reflects the legislator's recognition of the importance of establishing a clear tax structure that balances the encouragement of institutional investment with the integrity of the tax system.

It is important to note that Egyptian tax legislation does not grant a general or absolute exemption to all investment funds. Instead, it adopts a more precise approach by identifying specific types of funds that may benefit from tax exemptions according to the nature of their investment activities and the economic objectives they aim to achieve. The legislator did not intend to grant tax advantages to all entities bearing the title "investment fund"; rather, eligibility for these benefits is linked to specific conditions and controls relating to the type of assets in which the fund invests, the allocation ratios within its portfolio, and the nature of the income it generates.

Accordingly, the tax exemption granted to investment funds under Egyptian law is a specific and conditional exemption rather than a general one. This reflects a clear legislative philosophy aimed at directing tax incentives toward investment activities that add value to the national economy, such as supporting investment in securities markets, financing startups through venture capital funds, and promoting institutional real estate investment through real estate investment funds. At the same time, the framework seeks to prevent the use of investment funds merely as a means to obtain tax exemptions without fulfilling the economic purpose intended by the legislator.

Therefore, simply establishing an investment fund or obtaining a license under the Capital Market Law does not automatically entitle its profits to tax exemption. The fund must comply with the investment conditions and ratios stipulated by law, and its actual activities must align with the authorized investment purpose. It is also necessary to examine the nature and sources of the income generated by the fund and their compatibility with the activities covered by the tax exemption. Thus, eligibility for tax exemption in this area depends not only on the legal classification of the fund but also on its actual compliance with the legislative rules governing its investment activities.

Types of Investment Funds Eligible for Tax Exemption and Their Conditions

Income Tax Law No. 91 of 2005, as amended, specifies a number of investment funds that may benefit from tax exemption on their profits as part of a legislative policy aimed at supporting institutional investment and stimulating the capital market. These include debt instrument investment funds, investment funds in shares listed on the Egyptian Exchange, venture capital funds and companies, real estate investment funds, and charitable investment funds. This classification reflects the legislator's intention to limit tax exemptions to funds that contribute to achieving specific economic objectives, such as strengthening investment in the securities market, supporting the financing of startups, and organizing institutional real estate investment.

The legal framework does not merely identify the types of funds that may benefit from the exemption; rather, the legislator has linked eligibility for this exemption to a set of objective conditions and controls that vary depending on the nature of each type of fund. In this context, the tax exemption is neither general nor absolute. Instead, it depends on factors such as the proportion of investments allocated by the fund to certain types of assets, the sources of the revenues it generates, or the nature of the investment activity it carries out. This approach aims to ensure that tax exemptions benefit only those funds that genuinely fulfill the economic purpose intended by the legislator when introducing these incentives.

Among these types are debt instrument investment funds, which invest in financial instruments such as bonds and treasury bills. The law exempts the profits generated by these funds from tax, and this exemption also extends to the profits of holding funds that invest in them. However, this exemption is subject to a key condition: investments in bank deposits must not exceed 10% of the fund's average total annual investments. This requirement ensures that the fund's primary activity remains focused on investing in debt instruments rather than on bank savings.

For example, if the average investments of a fund amount to 100 million Egyptian pounds, bank deposits must not exceed 10 million pounds. Exceeding this percentage could result in the fund losing the tax exemption with respect to the income associated with this violation.

Summary of Key Conditions for Tax Exemption

Type of Investment Fund Scope of Tax Exemption Key Legal Conditions Debt instrument funds Exemption of profits resulting from investments in debt instruments such as bonds and treasury bills, as well as profits of holding funds invested in them Bank deposits must not exceed 10% of the average total annual investments Funds investing in shares listed on the Egyptian Exchange Exemption of dividend distributions from listed shares and capital gains from their sale The fund's portfolio must consist exclusively of shares listed on the Egyptian Exchange Venture capital funds and companies Exemption of profits resulting from investments in startups Investments in unlisted startups must represent at least 80% of total investments; debt leverage must not exceed 20% Real estate investment funds Exemption of profits from investment in real estate assets At least 80% of the fund's assets must be invested in real estate or shares of real estate companies; at least 80% of revenues must come from rental income or distributions from real estate companies; property development and contracting activities are prohibited

Tax Treatment of Investment Certificate Holders

The legislative regulation of the tax treatment of investment funds is not limited to the fund itself; it also extends to investors who hold investment certificates in these funds. The returns received by these investors whether in the form of profits, distributions, or investment income are also subject to specific tax regulation under the Income Tax Law. In this context, Article 46 bis (2) of the law stipulates that the profits, returns, and distributions received by holders of investment certificates are subject to tax at a rate of 5% for natural persons and 15% for legal persons. This framework aims to achieve a degree of balance between encouraging investment in investment funds on the one hand and ensuring that investment returns remain subject to general tax rules on the other.

However, in certain cases, the law allows for the exclusion of a portion of these returns from the tax base, in accordance with the controls determined by the executive regulations. This reflects legislative flexibility intended to take into account the nature of certain investment activities or the circumstances associated with them. As a result, the tax treatment of the returns received by certificate holders may vary depending on the type of fund and the nature of the returns generated from it, which requires each case to be examined in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

Verification of Eligibility for Tax Exemption in Practical Application

In practice, it is not sufficient for a fund merely to belong to one of the categories for which the law provides a tax exemption. It is also necessary to verify whether the fund satisfies the conditions and controls established by the law in order to benefit from this exemption. This is done by reviewing several key elements, most notably the type of fund and the nature of its investment activity, the extent to which it complies with the investment ratios specified in the law, as well as the sources of the revenues generated by the fund. The review also extends to the tax treatment of the returns received by holders of investment certificates, to ensure that the relevant tax rules are properly applied.

For this reason, investment funds usually take care to maintain accurate financial records and detailed investment reports that clarify the distribution of investments and the sources of revenues during different financial periods. These documents constitute an important element in proving the fund's compliance with the legal regulations governing its activity and confirming its entitlement to the tax exemption during examination or review by the competent authorities.

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