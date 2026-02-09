Update To Our Overview Of Tax Developments Relating To Energy, Sustainability And Climate

Dutch tax regulations concerning energy, sustainability and climate continue to evolve rapidly. We periodically publish an overview of these developments, and are happy to present our latest edition. This edition reflects legislative and policy changes up to 1 January 2026. It includes, among other updates, the latest measures introduced as part of the 2026 Tax Plan.

The brochure serves as a practical and accessible reference guide for anyone involved in Dutch tax matters relating to energy, sustainability and climate.

Insight into the latest developments

This updated publication provides a clear overview of recent and expected tax developments in energy, sustainability and climate. The brochure reflects all changes included up to 1 January 2026 and builds on the edition published in October. Sections that have been updated since our previous edition are marked.

Who will find this information valuable?

This updated brochure is relevant for entrepreneurs, investors, tax professionals and other specialists working with tax matters related to energy, sustainability and climate. Tax rules influence investment choices and affect business operations. New Dutch and European legislation may also have an impact on strategic planning and your business. Staying informed and up to date helps you anticipate changes, avoiding risks and identifying opportunities. This update ensures that you can work with the latest insights.

Download

Brochure Energy, Sustainability and Climate - Recent and expected tax developments

This publication is written in Dutch

