Welcome Clarifications On The CIV Exemption For Luxembourg's ATAD 2 Reverse-Hybrid Rules

Key Takeaways

Regulated funds, SIFs and RAIFs should automatically qualify for the CIV Exemption.

The Luxembourg tax authorities will take a broader approach to the CIV Exemption conditions for other types of funds, in line with the regulatory context.

The Luxembourg tax authorities have released a new tax circular (L.I.R. No. 168quater/2 dated 12 August 2025, the "Circular") that provides long-awaited, welcome clarification on the Exemption from Luxembourg's reverse-hybrid rules (the "CIV Exemption"). As part of the EU anti-hybrid rules known as ATAD2, specific rules target the hybrid mismatch outcome arising from reverse-hybrid entities. Reverse-hybrid entities are Luxembourg entities treated as transparent for Luxembourg direct tax purposes such as a société en commandite simple (SCS) or a société en commandite spéciale (SCSp), but treated as fiscally opaque by investors in other jurisdictions. As a result, they may become subject to Luxembourg corporate income tax.

The CIV Exemption can apply to exclude the adverse application of the reverse-hybrid mismatch outcome to collective investment vehicles (CIVs) that meet the following criteria: (i) They are widely held. (ii) They hold a diversified portfolio of securities. (iii) They are subject to investor-protection regulation in Luxembourg.

First, the Circular clarifies that the following investment funds benefit from the CIV Exemption automatically, without needing to assess the three criteria above:

Luxembourg funds subject to the law of 17 December 2010 law on undertakings for collective investment;

Specialized Investment Funds ( SIFs ) subject to the law of 13 February 2007 law on SIFs; and

) subject to the law of 13 February 2007 law on SIFs; and Reserved Alternative Investment Funds (RAIFs) subject to the law of 23 July 2016 law on RAIFs.

Second, for other funds, the Circular provides additional detail to interpret the three criteria: