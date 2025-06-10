Hungary's 17% Effective Tax Rate Attracts Web Designers And Multimedia Creators

Hungary has positioned itself as one of the most tax-friendly destinations for creative professionals and athletes through the Simplified Public Burden Contribution (EKHO), featuring an effective tax rate as low as 17%—the lowest in the OECD. This attractive tax model makes it easier for web designers, multimedia creators, artists, and athletes to legally optimize their income up to 60 million HUF per year (approximately 150,000 EUR). However, to fully benefit from these preferential rules, several factors should be considered.

The simplified contribution to public burdens (ekho) is a form of personal income taxation that is designed to practitioners of specific professions on the fields of art, media and sports. They can be employees or contractors. Under certain conditions they can opt for this taxation if they also have income (at least the minimum wage) on which they pay the tax according to the general rules.

Lowest Effective Tax Rate – Just 17%

The total tax burden under EKHO is significantly lower compared to general taxation. Eligible professionals pay just 15% in EKHO, while employers cover a minimal contribution, resulting in an OECD-low effective tax rate of only 17%. This includes personal income tax and social taxes; no more charges are payable from the employee's or from the employer's side.

Simple & Predictable Taxation

If you are taxed under these preferential rules, you can forget complex tax brackets and deductions—EKHO offers flat-rate taxation for eligible professionals, making tax compliance stress-free and predictable.

Conditions & Potential Pitfalls

While EKHO offers great tax advantages, it comes with specific eligibility criteria that must be met. Only professionals working in designated fields (such as web design, multimedia creation, journalism, and sports) can opt for this tax model. Additionally, EKHO applies only to a portion of income, meaning individuals must maintain a minimum level of general-taxed earnings to qualify (which should be at least the minimum wage). Without proper preparation, some might face limitations in social benefits—such as reduced eligibility for sick pay or other insurance-based allowances.

Furthermore, a Hungarian registered employer is also needed to apply these preferential rules; employees with a foreign employer cannot opt for this taxation. Therefore, a specialized Employer of Record (EOR) service provider may be required.

To navigate these complexities and ensure compliance, engaging a specialized EOR service provider can be a key strategic step. With expert guidance, professionals can secure the benefits of EKHO while avoiding potential pitfalls.

Who Can Opt for EKHO?

EKHO is available to individuals in selected creative and sports-related professions, including:

Web Designers & Multimedia Planners

Graphic Designers, Film Industry Specialists, and Photographers

Musicians, Actors, and Writers

Journalists, Editors, and Media Professionals

Sports Coaches, Athletes, and Trainers

The interpretation of the aforementioned professions is crucial for the application of EKHO rules. Therefore, contracts and the activities of employees or contractors must be carefully defined and articulated to ensure compliance and avoid misclassification.

Final Thoughts

With an OECD-lowest 17% effective tax rate, a streamlined taxation process, and the potential support of an EOR service provider, Hungary's EKHO tax model is a game-changer for web designers, multimedia professionals, and athletes looking to optimize their finances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.