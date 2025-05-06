Transfer Pricing: What Is A Local File?

A local file is meant to provide detailed information with respect to transactions entered into between the entity and its related entities within the MNE group.

The following information is typically expected to be in the local file to demonstrate the application of the arm's length principle:

information on the identity of related parties;

relevant financial information regarding specific transactions,

comparability analysis,

the selection and application of the most appropriate TP method.

Typically, Chapter V of OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and Tax Administrations serves as the template (soft law) for the local file requirements in many jurisdictions. However, many jurisdictions have their specific requirements and variances that MNEs would need to abide by (hard law). The local file provides the tax authorities with the information they need to assess the risk areas, the group's approach to transfer pricing and where potential non arm's length pricing may be taking place, thus enabling the tax authorities to focus their efforts on the higher risk entities and transactions.

Local file contentsA. Local entity

A description of the managemenyt structure of the local entity, a local organisation chart, and a description of the individuals to whom local management reports and the jurisdiction(s) in which such individuals maintain their principal offices.

A detailed description of the business and business strategy pursued by the local entity including an indication whether the local entity has been involved in or affected by business restructurings or intangibles transfers in the present or immediately past year and an explanation of those aspects of such transactions affecting the local entity.

Key competitors.

Controlled transactionsFor each material category of controlled transactions in which the entity is involved, provide the following information:

A description of the material controlled transactions (e.g. procurement of manufacturing services, purchase of goods, provision of services, loans, financial and performance guarantees, licences of intangibles, etc.) and the context in which such transactions take place.

The amount of intra-group payments and receipts for each category of controlled transactions involving the local entity (i.e. payments and receipts for products, services, royalties, interest, etc.) broken down by tax jurisdiction of the foreign payor or recipient.

An identification of associated enterprises involved in each category of controlled transactions, and the relationship amongst them.

Copies of all material intercompany agreements concluded by the local entity.

A detailed comparability and functional analysis of the taxpayer and relevant associated enterprises with respect to each documented category of controlled transactions, including any changes compared to prior years.

An indication of the most appropriate transfer pricing method with regard to the category of transaction and the reasons for selecting that method.

An indication of which associated enterprise is selected as the tested party, if applicable, and an explanation of the reasons for this selection.

A summary of the important assumptions made in applying the transfer pricing methodology.

If relevant, an explanation of the reasons for performing a multi-year analysis.

A list and description of selected comparable uncontrolled transactions (internal or external), if any, and information on relevant financial indicators for independent enterprises relied on in the transfer pricing analysis, including a description of the comparable search methodology and the source of such information.

A description of any comparability adjustments performed, and an indication of whether adjustments have been made to the results of the tested party, the comparable uncontrolled transactions, or both.

A description of the reasons for concluding that relevant transactions were priced on an arm's length basis based on the application of the selected transfer pricing method.

A summary of financial information used in applying the transfer pricing methodology.

A copy of existing unilateral and bilateral/multilateral APAs and other tax rulings to which the local tax jurisdiction is not a party, and which are related to controlled transactions described above.

Financial information

Annual local entity financial accounts for the fiscal year concerned. If audited statements exist, they should be supplied and if not, existing unaudited statements should be supplied.

Information and allocation schedules showing how the financial data used in applying the transfer pricing method may be tied to the annual financial statements.

Summary schedules of relevant financial data for comparables used in the analysis and the sources from which that data was obtained.

