Evolving Tax Landscapes In The GCC: Key Developments And Strategic Implications For 2025

The Gulf Cooperation Council ("GCC") countries, traditionally known for their low-tax environments, have undergone significant transformations in their tax regimes over the past years. Historically reliant on oil revenues to sustain their economies, GCC nations have maintained minimal taxation systems for decades. However, declining oil prices and the need to diversify revenue streams, in alignment with strategic plans like Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the UAE's Economic Vision 2030, have driven the introduction and expansion of taxation frameworks.

As we approach 2025, several developments are expected to reshape the tax landscape across the Gulf, marking a paradigm shift in fiscal policy. The recent implementation of corporate tax in several GCC countries, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, has set a precedent for others, many of which are accelerating the adoption of similar frameworks. Saudi Arabia, which already taxes foreign-owned entities, may expand its corporate tax scope to include a broader range of sectors or implement more uniform tax rules. Oman and Bahrain are exploring taxation systems to reduce their reliance on hydrocarbons, while Kuwait has introduced a draft Business Profits Tax Law proposing a 15% corporate income tax. This new tax will initially target multinational corporations and Kuwaiti companies with international operations, exempting businesses with a turnover below a threshold of 1.5 million dinars. Implementation is scheduled for January 2025, with advance payments deferred to 2026 and broader applicability from 2027, reflecting a phased approach to achieving fiscal sustainability.

The GCC's alignment with international standards has been a defining feature of its recent tax reforms. Countries are committing to the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS 2.0 and implementing Pillar Two, which introduces a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15%. Historically, the GCC's low tax rates have been pivotal in attracting foreign investment. However, the adoption of BEPS measures underscores the region's commitment to fostering fair global tax practices while advancing economic goals. The diversification of revenue streams is further evidenced by Kuwait's draft tax law, which includes mechanisms such as a 5% withholding tax on payments to non-residents and strict penalties for late tax payments.

This shift is not limited to corporate taxation. The growing digital economy in the Gulf, supported by flagship projects like Saudi Arabia's NEOM and the UAE's tech-driven free zones, presents unique challenges in areas such as e-commerce taxation, digital services taxation, and permanent establishment risks.

A significant development in the region is the introduction of the Domestic Minimum Top-Up Tax ("DMTT"). Initially announced by the governments of Bahrain and Kuwait, the UAE has now followed suit, planning to implement this amendment effective January 2025. The DMTT aligns with the OECD's Pillar Two framework, mandating a 15% global minimum corporate tax for multinational enterprises ("MNEs") with consolidated revenues exceeding EUR 750 million. This move highlights the UAE's commitment to adhering to international tax standards while maintaining its reputation as a competitive global business hub. For MNEs operating in the GCC, this underscores the urgency of reviewing their tax structures and compliance strategies to adapt to the new regime.

Transfer pricing regulations, a relatively new concept in the region, are anticipated to gain momentum in 2025. Saudi Arabia and the UAE already have robust transfer pricing regimes, and other countries may follow suit. Tax authorities are enhancing their focus on compliance with transfer pricing regulations, requiring businesses to adopt stricter documentation standards and prepare for audits. This development emphasizes the importance of arm's-length pricing and accurate profit allocation among related entities.

Discussions around harmonizing VAT rates across GCC countries are also gaining momentum. While disparities in VAT rates exist, uniformity would simplify compliance for businesses operating across multiple jurisdictions in the region and enhance regional consistency. Harmonizing VAT rates across GCC countries could also support any future plans to implement a Free Trade Agreement.

As environmental sustainability becomes a cornerstone of national development strategies, 2025 may witness the introduction of additional taxes, such as carbon taxes, or incentives for renewable energy investments. These measures align with global trends and reinforce the GCC's commitment to addressing climate change. Tax authorities in the Gulf are also embracing digital transformation, investing in technologies like e-invoicing systems to streamline tax administration and improve compliance monitoring. Saudi Arabia's e-invoicing system is already mandatory, and the UAE has issued a federal decree amending specific provisions of the Tax Procedures Law in relation to e-invoicing as of November 2024. Other GCC countries are expected to follow.

While direct taxes on individuals remain rare in the GCC, governments are intensifying their analysis of high-net-worth individuals and family offices to meet global transparency standards. Reporting obligations under frameworks like the Common Reporting Standard and the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act are expected to increase, ensuring greater accountability and alignment with international expectations.

These sweeping changes highlight the growing complexity of the tax environment in the Gulf. Businesses and individuals operating in the region must adopt proactive strategies to navigate the evolving landscape effectively. Reassessing corporate structures, investing in technology for digital compliance, and engaging with tax experts will be critical for optimizing tax efficiency and mitigating risks.

The anticipated tax developments in the GCC for 2025 reflect broader economic shifts and global alignment, presenting both challenges and opportunities for businesses and investors. While the expanding tax frameworks may initially appear daunting, they signal the region's commitment to fiscal sustainability, economic diversification, and alignment with global standards. For businesses and individuals willing to embrace these changes and adopt robust planning measures, the evolving tax landscape offers significant potential for growth and stability.