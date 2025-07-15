Andrew Tarbuck And Rachel Fox Discuss Latest Tax Developments (Video)

The M&A landscape across the region is evolving, driven by the growing influence of tax developments that are happening at a rapid pace!
Andrew Tarbuck, Head of Corporate Commercial, is joined by our new Tax Partner, Rachel Fox, for an important conversation on these tax developments and the following key topics:
- The growing impact of tax on M&A transactions
- Key risks emerging in due diligence
- How deal structures are adapting to manage tax exposure
- Issues to consider in terms of financing
- What's next: the future tax challenges every dealmaker should prepare for
