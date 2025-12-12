Recent Cabinet Decisions Issued For Changes In Administrative Penalties And Levy Of Penalties For E-invoicing Related Non-compliances

Stated as per UAE VAT Law update are "As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen tax governance and promote digital compliance, the UAE has issued Cabinet Decisions No. 106 and 129 of 2025. These decisions establish a comprehensive framework for administrative penalties related to routine business operations and the Electronic Invoicing (E-Invoice) System. The new measures emphasize the importance of timely reporting and accurate data exchange, ensuring that businesses uphold higher standards of transparency, efficiency, and accountability in accordance with national tax regulations."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.