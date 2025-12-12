ARTICLE
12 December 2025

Recent Cabinet Decisions Issued For Changes In Administrative Penalties And Levy Of Penalties For E-invoicing Related Non-compliances

Nexdigm UAE

Contributor

Nexdigm UAE logo
Professional Services that help companies navigate challenges across all stages of their life-cycle. Through our direct operations in the USA, Poland, UAE, and India, we serve a diverse range of clients, spanning multinationals, listed companies, privately-owned companies, and family-owned businesses from over 50 countries. Nexdigm is an employee-owned, privately held, independent global organization that helps companies across geographies meet the needs of a dynamic business environment. Our focus on problem-solving, supported by our multifunctional expertise enables us to provide customized solutions for our clients.
Explore Firm Details
Stated as per UAE VAT Law update are "As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen tax governance and promote digital compliance, the UAE has issued Cabinet Decisions No. 106 and 129 of 2025.
United Arab Emirates Tax
Nexdigm UAE
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Nexdigm UAE’s articles from Nexdigm UAE are most popular:
  • within Tax topic(s)
  • with Finance and Tax Executives
  • in United Arab Emirates
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Aerospace & Defence industries

Stated as per UAE VAT Law update are "As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen tax governance and promote digital compliance, the UAE has issued Cabinet Decisions No. 106 and 129 of 2025. These decisions establish a comprehensive framework for administrative penalties related to routine business operations and the Electronic Invoicing (E-Invoice) System. The new measures emphasize the importance of timely reporting and accurate data exchange, ensuring that businesses uphold higher standards of transparency, efficiency, and accountability in accordance with national tax regulations."

Read more

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Nexdigm UAE
Nexdigm UAE
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More