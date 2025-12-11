UAE Tax Procedures Updates: Key Amendments Effective 1 January 2026

Olivier Remacle’s articles from ATOZ are most popular:

On 1 October 2025, the United Arab Emirates promulgated Federal Decree-Law No. 17 of 2025 and Federal Decree-Law No. 16 of 2025, which introduce substantial modifications to tax procedures, also applicable to value added tax and excise tax.

On 3 December 2025, the UAE published consolidated versions of:

Federal Decree-Law No. 28 of 2022 on Tax Procedures , as amended by Federal Decree-Law No. 17 of 2025 applicable to every tax imposed under the United Arab Emirates tax law, that the Federal Tax Authority is mandated to administer, collect and enforce;

, as amended by Federal Decree-Law No. 17 of 2025 imposed under the United Arab Emirates tax law, that the Federal Tax Authority is mandated to administer, collect and enforce; Federal Decree-Law No. 7 of 2017 on Excise Tax , as amended by Federal Decree-Law No. 17 of 2025; and

, as amended by Federal Decree-Law No. 17 of 2025; and Federal Decree-Law No. 8 of 2017 on Value Added Tax, as amended by Federal Decree-Law No. 16 of 2025.

These amendments, effective as of 1 January 2026, are intended to enhance legal certainty, standardise administrative practices, and align the United Arab Emirates tax framework with international norms.

