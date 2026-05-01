Estate Duty Planning Between Spouses

Estate planning is often approached as a process of deciding who should inherit which assets. While that is an important starting point, it does not fully address the tax consequences of how those assets devolve.

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Making effective use of sections 4(q) and 4A

Estate planning is often approached as a process of deciding who should inherit which assets. While that is an important starting point, it does not fully address the tax consequences of how those assets devolve. In the context of spouses, the structure of a Will can have a significant impact on the overall estate duty burden across both estates.

The section 4(q) deduction

Section 4(q) of the Estate Duty Act 45 of 1955 (“the Act”), provides for the deduction of the value of property accruing to a surviving spouse when determining the dutiable amount in a deceased estate. In effect, assets left to a surviving spouse do not attract estate duty in the estate of the first-dying spouse.

Where the residue of an estate is bequeathed to the surviving spouse, this deduction will often reduce the dutiable amount to nil. The immediate consequence is that no estate duty is payable on the first death.

It is, however, important to recognise the nature of this relief. Section 4(q) does not remove assets from the estate duty net entirely; it defers the imposition of estate duty. The assets that pass to the surviving spouse will form part of that spouse’s estate on their death and may then be subject to estate duty.

The section 4A abatement and rollover

Section 4A(1) of the Act provides for a primary abatement of R3.5 million in each individual’s estate. In the context of spouses, section 4A(2) introduces an additional mechanism: the ability of a surviving spouse to utilise any unused portion of the first-dying spouse’s abatement.

Where the estate of the first-dying spouse makes extensive use of the section 4(q) deduction, it is common for little or none of the R3.5 million abatement to be used. In such cases, the unused portion may be carried forward to the surviving spouse.

The practical effect is that, on the death of the surviving spouse, the available abatement may be increased to a maximum of R7 million, depending on the extent to which the first estate utilised its abatement. This can materially reduce the estate duty payable in the second estate.

Interaction between sections 4(q) and 4A

The relationship between sections 4(q) and 4A is central to estate duty planning between spouses. A bequest to a surviving spouse can achieve two outcomes: it prevents estate duty from arising in the first estate and preserves the abatement for potential rollover.

If, however, assets are left to other beneficiaries on the first death, for example, to children or to a testamentary trust, the section 4(q) deduction will likely not apply to those assets. To the extent that the estate exceeds the R3.5 million threshold, the section 4A(1) abatement will be utilised, thereby reducing the amount available for rollover in terms of section 4A(2).

This is not to suggest that assets should always pass to the surviving spouse. There may be sound reasons for alternative structures, including asset protection, liquidity considerations, or the particular needs of beneficiaries. The point is that such decisions have a direct bearing on the overall estate duty position.

Practical considerations

From a practical perspective, the planning exercise involves balancing competing considerations. In simpler estates, leaving the residue to the surviving spouse will often achieve a deferral of estate duty and maximise the abatement available on the second death. In more complex estates, a more tailored approach may be required.

What remains consistent is the importance of the Will itself. The identity of beneficiaries and the manner in which assets devolve will determine whether the section 4(q) deduction applies and how the section 4A(2) rollover is calculated.

For spouses, whether married or in a life partnership, estate planning requires careful consideration of both legal and tax consequences. Decisions taken on the first death will influence the estate duty outcome on the second, and relatively minor drafting choices can have lasting financial implications.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.