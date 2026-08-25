Coming Home: What A South African Returning From Abroad Should Consider

Returning to South Africa involves more than relocating. Becoming a South African tax resident can affect your worldwide income, offshore assets, estate planning and retirement savings. Reviewing your structures before you return can help avoid unnecessary tax exposure and preserve long-term flexibility.

Sovereign began in Gibraltar in 1987 and has since grown into one of the largest independent corporate and trust service providers in the world. We currently manage over 20,000 clients that include companies, entrepreneurs, private investors or high net worth individuals and their families – and have assets under administration in excess of US$10 billion.

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There is a particular kind of quiet that settles over South Africans living abroad, the one that arrives at a braai in a park somewhere in London or Perth or Dubai, when someone mentions the smell of fynbos after rain, spotting pinguins off the coast of Cape Town, or the way the light falls on the Drakensberg in the late afternoon. For many, the pull eventually becomes a decision – returning home.

It is a deeply personal choice, and for high-net-worth individuals who have spent years or sometimes decades building wealth outside South Africa, it is also a structurally complex one. The question is not simply whether to return, but how, and in what order.

In my work with returning South Africans and their professional advisers, many returnees experience reverse culture shock upon returning to South Africa and often wish they had considered certain things, prior to the move home. The most common mistake I see is the emotional decision being made first and the financial decision being made second. By the time many clients sit down with us, they have already moved back, and some of the most effective planning windows have quietly closed.

Residence based tax system

South Africa operates on a residence based tax system. Once you are ordinarily resident in South Africa, which is determined not by a calendar but by where your life is centred, you become subject to South African tax on your worldwide income. This is a material shift for someone who has been living and earning abroad, particularly if their current jurisdiction imposes little or no personal income tax.

The implications extend beyond income. South Africa levies estate duty at 20% on the dutiable value of an estate up to R30 million, and 25% above that threshold. Executor fees can add a further 3.5% of the gross estate value before VAT. For a returning South African with offshore assets, offshore wealth, property in multiple countries, and family structures established abroad, how those assets relate to their South African estate becomes a first-order priority.

What to do before you get on the plane

The planning window that precedes a return to South Africa is often the most valuable and the most underused. Several actions can only be taken with maximum effectiveness while you remain tax resident elsewhere.

If you hold assets in an offshore trust, foundation, or holding company, the terms of those structures, the jurisdiction in which they sit, and your relationship to those entities all need to be examined before your tax residency status shifts. Once you become a South African tax resident, tax implication mean that certain deemed disposal rules, controlled foreign company (CFC) provisions, and exchange control regulations begin to apply. A structure that served you well abroad may require amendment before you return, not after the fact. So, review your offshore structures while you still can.

Moving capital between jurisdictions is significantly more straightforward when you are not yet a South African resident. The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) exchange control framework governs what residents can externalise and under what conditions. Bringing capital into South Africa as a non-resident can often be structured more cleanly, with clearer remittance records that carry real weight later, for estate purposes, for South African Revenue Service (SARS), and for the integrity of your overall position.

Coordinating your wills across every jurisdiction is super important. This is one of the most consistently overlooked steps in the pre-return process. A will drafted in the UK may not be automatically effective in South Africa, and vice versa. If you hold assets in multiple countries, you likely need jurisdiction-specific wills that are coordinated. For families returning with minor children, this becomes even more important. Guardianship designations contained in a document that a South African court will not recognise are designations that may not hold when they matter most.

What still matters after you arrive from living abroad

In my experience, some of the most consequential decisions are made or missed, in the first 12 to 18 months back in South Africa, when structures are still adjustable and tax positions are still being established.

Holding assets offshore as a South African resident is entirely legal, but the basis on which those assets are held, the income they generate, and the disclosures required by SARS must be handled with care. Maintaining the legitimacy of your offshore assets therefore requires active management. Failure to properly disclose offshore income or assets is a serious compliance risk under South Africa’s exchange control and tax laws. It falls to the taxpayer to get this right, and ignorance of the requirement is not a defence SARS has shown much patience with.

Many returning South Africans hold pension assets in the UK, Australia, or the UAE built up over years of working abroad. These retirement and pension assets held abroad deserve specific attention. The tax treatment of those assets, both in the originating country and in South Africa, varies significantly depending on the country involved, any applicable double tax agreement (DTA), and the nature of the fund itself.

Cover taken out abroad may lapse on your return, be denominated in a foreign currency that creates ongoing mismatch risk, or exclude certain exposures that are specific to life in South Africa. Rebuilding a coherent risk and life cover portfolio takes time. It should begin early, not when a gap emerge.

The role of the right adviser

No two returning South Africans look the same. The appropriate approach for a family returning from the UAE, where foreign earnings were subject to no income tax and assets were accumulated freely, differs materially from the situation facing someone returning from the UK, where pension contributions, ISAs, and property ownership all carry their own tax histories. In the UK, rental income is taxed in South Africa if resident.

The jurisdiction in which offshore assets currently sit, the family’s ties to other countries, future travel and investment intentions, and the full composition of the estate all feed into the analysis before any structural recommendation is made.

At Sovereign Trust (SA), we work with returning clients and their existing professional advisers, attorneys, accountants, and financial planners, to review the full picture before and after the move. We are in the business of making sure that whatever structure a client holds or needs actually fits their life. My contact details are below. This conversation needs to happen well before the return flight is booked.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.