Compensation For Occupational Injuries And Diseases Act, 1993 ("COIDA") – Notice On Further Extensions Of Letters Of Good Standing Validity For The 2024 Return Of Earnings Season

On Monday, 19 May 2025, Notice 3200 was published in Government Gazette No. 52699, in terms of which the Acting Commissioner for the Compensation Fund ("the Acting Commissioner"), issued a notice in accordance with Section 6A of COIDA, wherein employers and relevant stakeholders are advised of the adjustment to the 2024 Return of Earnings ("ROE") filing season (for the earnings for the period 01 March 2024 to 28 February 2025). The revised 2024 ROE is set to commence on 01 May 2025 and close on 31 July 2025. The expiry date for the Letters of Good Standing issued for the 2023 assessment season was, in terms of this notice, extended from 30 April 2025 to 31 May 2025.

On Friday, 23 May 2025, Notice 3227 was published in Government Gazette No. 52722, in terms of which the Acting Commissioner, issued the Notice in accordance with Section 6A of COIDA advising employers and relevant stakeholders that due to "high volumes which are affecting the ROE online system efficiency", the expiry date of the Letters of Good Standing issued for the 2023 assessment season is further extended to 30 June 2025.

Click here to view a copy of Notice 3200, and click here to view Notice 3227.

