Occupational Health And Safety Act, 1993 ("OHASA") – New National Code Of Practice For The Training Providers Of Lifting Machinery Operators, 2024

On Friday, 29 November 2024, GN. 5588 was published in Government Gazette No. 51657, in terms of which the Chief Inspector, in terms of the power delegated to the Chief Inspector by the Minister of Employment and Labour in terms of section 42(1) of the OHASA, gave notice:

that the National Code of Practice for Training Providers of Lifting Machine Operators published in the Government Notice R539 of Government Gazette No. 38904, and mentioned in the schedule published in Government Notice R542 of Government Gazette No.38905 was withdrawn;

that the National Code of Practice for the Training Providers of Lifting Machine Operators, 2024 (" the Code of Practice "), as amended, is incorporated into the Driven Machinery Regulations, 2015 in terms of Section 44 of the OHASA; and

of the exemption of Training Providers in terms of Section 40 of the OHASA as required by regulation 18(11) of the Driven Machinery Regulations on a condition that they are accredited by the Quality Council for Trade Occupations ("QCTO") or Transport Seta ("TETA") until end of June 2027. With effect from the end of June 2027, all training providers shall be accredited by QCTO.

The Code of Practice provides direction with respect to the foundation for training of all lifting machine/equipment operators with the objective of ensuring standardised training, and safety standards that will impact directly on reducing, as far as reasonably practicable, the risk of injury/death to employees/persons or damage to plant and equipment, inherent in all driven machinery operations and especially when loads are lifted or transported.

