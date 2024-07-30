Occupational Health And Safety Act, 1993 – Amendments To The Asbestos Abatement Regulations, 2020

On Friday, 12 July 2024, GN. R.5042 of 2024 was published in Government Gazette No. 50930, in terms of which the Minister of Employment and Labour has, in terms of section 43 of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, 1993 made amendments to the Asbestos Abatement Regulations, 2020 ("the Regulations").

The notice amends regulation 24(f), by inserting an exception, to the provision that no person may use electrical power tools, such as angle grinders, or any other fast-moving equipment to cut, grind or drill asbestos-containing material; provided that slow-moving tools may only be used where the activity is part of asbestos-containing material removal for final disposal.

The notice further amends regulation 24 with the addition of regulation 24(j), which now prohibits persons from making any installation or fitting on or onto asbestos-containing materials.

Click here to view a copy of the notice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.