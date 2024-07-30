ARTICLE
30 July 2024

Occupational Health And Safety Act, 1993 – Amendments To The Asbestos Abatement Regulations, 2020

E
ENS

Contributor

ENS logo
ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.
Explore
On Friday, 12 July 2024, GN. R.5042 of 2024 was published in Government Gazette No. 50930, in terms of which the Minister of Employment and Labour has, in terms of section 43 of the Occupational Health...
South Africa Employment and HR
Photo of Peter le Roux
Photo of Pieter Colyn
Photo of Celeste Coles
Photo of Gerhardt Ehlers
Photo of Juanita Broom
Photo of Tyla Foster
Photo of Warren Hendricks
Photo of Darryn Jacobus
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On Friday, 12 July 2024, GN. R.5042 of 2024 was published in Government Gazette No. 50930, in terms of which the Minister of Employment and Labour has, in terms of section 43 of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, 1993 made amendments to the Asbestos Abatement Regulations, 2020 ("the Regulations").

The notice amends regulation 24(f), by inserting an exception, to the provision that no person may use electrical power tools, such as angle grinders, or any other fast-moving equipment to cut, grind or drill asbestos-containing material; provided that slow-moving tools may only be used where the activity is part of asbestos-containing material removal for final disposal.

The notice further amends regulation 24 with the addition of regulation 24(j), which now prohibits persons from making any installation or fitting on or onto asbestos-containing materials.

Click here to view a copy of the notice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Peter le Roux
Peter le Roux
Photo of Pieter Colyn
Pieter Colyn
Photo of Celeste Coles
Celeste Coles
Photo of Gerhardt Ehlers
Gerhardt Ehlers
Photo of Juanita Broom
Juanita Broom
Photo of Tyla Foster
Tyla Foster
Photo of Warren Hendricks
Warren Hendricks
Photo of Darryn Jacobus
Darryn Jacobus
Person photo placeholder
Bianca Siemens
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More