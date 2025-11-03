ARTICLE
3 November 2025

The Critical Intersection Of Mental Health And Employment Law In South Africa (Podcast)

Fasken

Contributor

South Africa Employment and HR
Daphney Willem and Owethu Mbambo
Welcome to this special episode of the Fasken Perspectives podcast, hosted by Labour, Employment & Human Rights partners Daphney Willem and Owethu Mbambo from our Johannesburg office.

October marks Mental Health Awareness Month, hosts, Daphney and Owethu, explore the critical intersection of mental health and employment law in South Africa. With 15% of working adults globally affected by mental disorders, the impact on productivity and legal compliance is significant.

The hosts unpack the legal obligations employers face under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, Employment Equity Act, and the newly updated Code of Good Practice on Dismissals in South Africa. They also share practical strategies for prevention, support, and accommodation in the workplace.

Whether you're an HR professional, business leader, or legal advisor, this episode offers essential insights into managing mental health responsibly and legally. Tune in to learn how to create safer, more supportive work environments while staying compliant with South African labour laws.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

