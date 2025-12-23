What Employers Should Do When A Case Of Sexual Harassment Is Reported

Creating a safe and respectful workplace isn't optional.

When a case of sexual harassment is reported in the workplace, employers have both a legal duty to act swiftly and fairly.

Every report on harassment, no matter how "minor" it may seem, must be handled seriously, confidentially, and without bias.

Failing to act or mishandling a complaint can expose an organisation to serious legal, reputational, and ethical risks.

