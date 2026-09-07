Binding Private Ruling 430 And Trust-to-trust Distributions

The ink is barely dry on our recent publication exploring the tax nuances and attribution rules in cross-border trust-to-trust distributions, and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) has issued a highly anticipated binding private ruling. Published on 17 August 2026, Binding Private Ruling 430 (BPR 430) addresses the mechanics and tax consequences of a resident trust distributing an asset to an offshore trust.

At a glance

The ink is barely dry on our previous analysis of trust-to-trust distributions, and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) has already issued Binding Private Ruling 430, confirming its stance on the section 7(8) attribution rules.

While SARS ruled that the specific distribution of a loan claim constitutes a "disposition," this may arguably still be due to the gratuitous financial accommodation inherent in orchestrating an interest-free debt set-off, leaving some room to distinguish it from standard fiduciary distributions.

The ruling illustrates that where downstream yields are generated by the independent commercial operations of an active foreign company, the section 7(8) causal nexus could be attenuated.

Where the causal nexusis not broken, the local trust is forced to rely on the section 6quat foreign tax rebate. Interpretation Note 18 confirms that it turns this process into an administrative nightmare, effectively forcing local trustees to become perpetual shadow accountants for non-resident beneficiaries.

This ruling provides a litmus test for the legal positions we previously advanced. To truly understand its impact on international estate planning, one must first unpack the facts of the ruling using this simplified, practical example.

Prior to the relaxation of exchange controls, cross-border funding had to, typically, be routed through an individual. To achieve this, the South African Trust advanced an interest-free loan to Peter. Peter then obtained South African Reserve Bank (SARB) approval and advanced an interest-bearing loan to the Offshore Trust. The Offshore Trust on-lent those funds to Foreign SubCo, which actively invested the capital into global assets, generating interest and capital appreciation. Meanwhile, Peter diligently paid South African income tax on the foreign interest accruing to him from the Offshore Trust.

With exchange controls now relaxed, the family wants to remove Peter from the middle of this debt structure. To achieve this, the South African Trust distributes its interest-free loan claim against Peter directly to the Offshore Trust. Because Peter is a beneficiary of both trusts, the South African Trust deed presumably permitted this distribution. Following this distribution, a reciprocal debt now exists, i.e. the Offshore Trust holds an interest-free claim against Peter, and Peter holds an interest-bearing claim against the Offshore Trust. The parties agree in writing to extinguish these two claims of equal capital value by setting them off against each other. Peter is thereby removed from the structure, and the Offshore Trust is left fully funded.

The “disposition” ruling and the liberality factor

In our prior analysis, we argued that a standard trust-to-trust distribution does not legally constitute a “donation, settlement or other disposition” under section 7(8) of the Income Tax Act 58 of 1962 (ITA), because trustees generally act under a strict fiduciary mandate devoid of personal gratuitous intent (relying on the established principles in Ovenstone v SIR 1980 (2) SA 721 (A), 42 SATC 55 and Joss v SIR 1980 (1) SA 674 (T), 41 SATC 206). In BPR 430, SARS ruled that the distribution of the interest-free loan claim by the South African Trust to the Offshore Trust did constitute a “donation, settlement, or other disposition” for the purposes of section 7(8) and paragraph 72 of the Eighth Schedule.

At first glance, this ruling appears to strike a fatal blow to our argument that trustees act devoid of gratuitous intent. However, a close reading of the facts reveals some differences. The asset distributed by the South African Trust was not cash or equity, it was an interest-free loan claim. Furthermore, it was distributed specifically to facilitate a pre-ordained set-off that extinguished Peter’s personal debt. South African courts and SARS have long held that interest-free loans inherently carry an element of gratuitousness. By advancing an interest-free loan, and subsequently distributing this specific instrument to orchestrate a debt-extinguishing financial accommodation for Peter, the trustees were, arguably, engaging in a composite arrangement that carried an “appreciable element of gratuitousness, liberality or generosity” (Ovenstone). Therefore, one could argue that while this specific orchestrated debt restructuring constituted a disposition, a plain-vanilla distribution of cash in the ordinary discharge of a contractual fiduciary mandate still lacks the requisite liberality to trigger section 7(8).

The causal nexus and the “Day 1” approach

Regardless of the disposition classification, BPR 430 delivered a victory for the taxpayer on the causation front. Having classified the distribution as a disposition, SARS nevertheless ruled that neither section 7(8) nor paragraph 72 would apply. What is particularly interesting about this finding is the specific phrasing and the tenses used by SARS. The ruling states that no amount “would have constituted” income for the Offshore Trust, and no capital gain “will be attributable” to the donation. This language points to a “Day 1” approach taken by SARS, rather than an ongoing, perpetual attribution approach.

Are we, perhaps, reading too much into this? Probably not, because the “Day 1” approach is correct based on the specific transaction’s mechanics. Because the distributed asset (the loan claim) was extinguished by set-off, the asset ceased to exist. An extinguished asset cannot generate any future revenue. Furthermore, while the set-off constituted a “disposal” for capital gains tax purposes, it was executed on a value-for-value basis, resulting in a nil capital gain on Day 1. Consequently, there is no future income or capital gain for the Offshore Trust to earn “in consequence of” that donation.

Importantly, because the distributed asset was a non-yielding loan claim that was immediately extinguished, it was legally and factually impossible for that specific distribution to be the proximate cause of the interest flowing from Foreign SubCo. While the presence of an active underlying company generally aligns with the Widan principle of attenuating causation, in the highly specific scenario of BPR 430, it was the unique nature and immediate extinction of the distributed asset itself that ultimately severed the causal chain.

The administrative nightmare: When the nexus is not broken

BPR 430 provides a bespoke safe harbour where the causal nexus is broken by the unique nature of the asset and a Day 1 set-off mechanism. For plain-vanilla cash distributions, however, is where SARS’ theoretical tax law fails to take into account the commercial reality, creating an administrative nightmare of epic proportions for South African trustees.

Consider this example: The South African Trust distributes cash to a non-resident UK beneficiary, “Mary”. Mary uses the cash to purchase a flat in London in her own name, which she lets out to tenants. Because the causal nexus is intact, section 7(8) requires that Mary’s UK rental income is attributed back to the South African Trust. Concurrently, under Article 6 of the SA-UK Double Tax Agreement, the UK retains the primary taxing right over immovable property, meaning Mary pays UK income tax to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC). To prevent double taxation, the ITA provides a lifeline because under section 6quat(1)(f)(i) read with section 6quat(1A)(f), the South African Trust is permitted to “step into Mary’s shoes” and claim the UK tax she paid as a rebate against the trust’s 45% local tax liability.

Unfortunately, while the legislation allows for this “pass-through” mechanism, SARS Interpretation Note 18 (IN18) makes claiming this credit a compliance nightmare. Because general tax principles prohibit claiming income taxes as a deductible expense, and section 6quat(1C) expressly excludes section 7(8) attributions from its deduction mechanism, the trust must use the rebate. As confirmed in IN18, the burden of proof rests on the South African trustees. To claim Mary’s UK tax, the SA trustees must procure, inter alia:

certified copies of Mary’s (confidential) personal UK tax returns;

Mary’s physical signature on those returns;

certified copies of the UK notice of assessment (the HMRC SA302 calculation);

documentary proof of payment to HMRC; and

in certain instances, a formal certificate from the South African Trust’s local auditor confirming the foreign amount is payable (meaning a local South African auditor must sign off on a non-resident’s personal UK tax computation).

To put it simply, the South African trustee is compelled to demand that an independent, offshore beneficiary surrender her global financial footprint annually to them. If Mary refuses, the burden of proof fails and the South African Trust suffers full double taxation.

Furthermore, under IN18, the South African Trust must prove Mary has “no right of recovery”. If Mary subsequently amends her UK tax return, successfully claims a domestic UK tax refund or invokes another form of statutory relief, the South African Trust’s section 6quat rebate is, essentially, invalidated. Also, bear in mind the UK tax year ends on 5 April (with taxes generally payable the following January), while the South African trust tax year ends on the last day of February. Due to this timing mismatch, the South African Trust will likely be forced to pay the 45% South African tax upfront, wait for Mary to finalise her UK returns a year later, and then apply to SARS under section 6quat(5) to reopen the historic assessment within a six-year window just to claw back the rebate.

BPR 430 proves that while SARS maintains an apparently aggressive stance on what constitutes a “disposition” (particularly where debt accommodations and liberality are involved), the causal nexus remains the only protection against cross-border attribution where trust-to-trust distributions are concerned. However, for all other distributions by South African trusts to non-resident beneficiaries, the implication of BPR 430 is that South African trustees are, inevitably, facing an administrative nightmare. Simply put, South African trustees must recognise that making direct cross-border distributions without understanding how to legally sever the causal nexus transforms their role into that of a perpetual tax investigator. Navigating these complexities and understanding how to legally sever the causal nexus, whether through value-for-value debt extinguishment or other structuring mechanisms, is no longer just a matter of tax efficiency, it is a matter of fiduciary sanity.