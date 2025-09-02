Close Corporations: The "Old" Structure That Still Works

A plain-language refresher for business owners across sectors

If your company has been around since before 2011, there's a good chance you're still trading as a close corporation (CC). Many owners assume CCs were abolished when the Companies Act, 2008 arrived. Not so. You can't register new CCs anymore, but existing CCs remain fully valid: they can own assets, sue or be sued, and carry on business as usual. The Close Corporations Act, 1984 still governs them.

The surprise most families discover too late

A member's interest in a CC is a movable asset that can be sold, transferred, or inherited. But there's a guardrail: an heir steps into the shoes of a deceased member only if the remaining members consent. If they don't, the executor must sell that interest – often back to the surviving members – regardless of what the Will says. If you expect a straightforward "automatic transfer to the family", you may be disappointed unless you planned for it.

The Fix: an Association Agreement (and funding to match)

Like shareholders in a (Pty) Ltd, CC members can pre-agree what happens on death, disability, retirement or exit. A well-drafted Association Agreement can: require a buy-out at a clear valuation, specify how the buy-out will be funded (e.g., key-person cover), and prevent unwanted third parties from entering the business without consent. It's the difference between an orderly transition and a bruising dispute at exactly the wrong time.

Should you convert to a (Pty) Ltd?

There's nothing unlawful about keeping your CC. Many owners, however, choose to convert to a private company because it's quick, widely understood by banks and suppliers, and easier to grow with. Typical advantages include a perpetual lifespan (shares transfer more smoothly on death), greater market credibility and transparency, and flexibility if you want to bring in investors or issue incentives to key employees.

A short, Practical To-Do List

" Confirm your cap table: Who the members are and the exact percentages.

Who the members are and the exact percentages. " Align estate planning: Make sure Wills dovetail with CC rules and any Association Agreement.

Make sure Wills dovetail with CC rules and any Association Agreement. " Put rules in writing: Draft or update the Association Agreement (events, valuation, funding, timelines).

Draft or update the Association Agreement (events, valuation, funding, timelines). " Consider conversion: Get advice on timing, tax neutral roll-overs and what your new MOI should say.

The Bottom Line

Close corporations may be an older format, but they're far from obsolete. Treat yours like any enduring asset: keep the paperwork current, plan for succession, and upgrade the structure when growth or governance demands it. Waiting until a member exits – or worse, passes away – turns a manageable transition into a crisis.

